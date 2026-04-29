FIFA’s expanded prize pool means the Black Stars could earn record-breaking rewards at the 2026 World Cup

The Black Stars of Ghana are in the same group as Panama, England, and Croatia, as Queiroz gets ready for his competitive debut

The overall 2026 World Cup prize money amounts to a record USD 871 million, with 48 countries set to benefit

A Ghanaian sports commentator has praised FIFA’s increased World Cup prize money, calling it a major boost for participating nations

The Black Stars of Ghana are set to benefit significantly from the expanded financial structure of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with FIFA increasing the total prize pool ahead of the tournament.

The FIFA Council convened ahead of the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, one of the official host cities for the 2026 edition, just 44 days before the competition kicks off.

The Black Stars are in line for a huge $23.5 million windfall at the 2026 World Cup, even if their journey lasts only four games. Image credit: Jan Kruger-FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Following the continued commercial growth and global success of the tournament, football’s world governing body agreed to boost the total funds allocated to participating nations by 15%, bringing the overall distribution package to approximately USD 871 million.

This revised financial framework means every aspect of participation will now be more lucrative for the 48 teams heading to North America.

According to FIFA’s official statement dated April 28, 2026, both preparation and qualification payments have been significantly increased.

Teams will now receive USD 2.5 million as preparation money, up from USD 1.5 million, while qualification rewards have also risen from USD 9 million to USD 10 million.

World Cup prize money breakdown

Meanwhile, further details released by FIFA on December 17, 2025, outline the full structure of the 2026 World Cup prize money available at each stage of the competition.

The champions will walk away with USD 50 million, while the runners-up will earn USD 33 million. The third-place team is set to receive USD 29 million, and fourth place will take home USD 27 million.

Teams finishing between fifth and eighth will earn USD 19 million each, while those ranked ninth to sixteenth will receive USD 15 million.

Even teams eliminated at the round of 32 stage (17th–32nd places) will still collect USD 11 million.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian sports commentator Alhaji Mahama Salia has praised FIFA for increasing the World Cup prize money, describing it as a major boost for participating nations.

He also urged Ghana to make full use of the financial and sporting opportunities presented by the expanded rewards.

“The increase in prize money is a game-changer for African teams like Ghana. It raises the stakes and should push the Black Stars to be more ambitious, focused and determined to go further in the tournament,” he said.

Ghana's World Cup prize money explained

For Ghana, this means the Black Stars are already guaranteed USD 12.5 million in combined preparation and qualification payments.

Should Carlos Queiroz's team progress beyond the group stage, they would earn an additional USD 11 million, taking their total prize money to around USD 23.5 million after just four matches.

However, the path will not be easy. According to the BBC, Ghana face a challenging group featuring Panama, England, and Croatia, meaning qualification to the knockout rounds will demand high-level performances.

The Black Stars could earn up to USD 23.5 million if they reach the 2026 World Cup Round of 32. Image credit: Black Stars

Source: Getty Images

Historically, Ghana’s best World Cup achievement came in 2010 when Milovan Rajevac guided the Black Stars to the quarter-finals, narrowly missing out on a semi-final place.

Since then, the team has struggled to replicate that success, exiting at the group stage in both 2014 and 2022.

With increased financial incentives and renewed ambition, Ghana will aim to write a new chapter in its World Cup history in 2026.

Facts about Ghana’s new coach Carlos Queiroz

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explored important details about Carlos Queiroz, covering his long managerial career, place of birth, and tactical philosophy.

The experienced coach has amassed a wealth of football knowledge, with his ideas expected to influence the Black Stars' game plan at the World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh