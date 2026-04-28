A group of individuals have launched a fundraising campaign aimed at assisting Joana Coffie following her separation from business magnate Richard Nii Armah Quaye

The organisers say the initiative is intended to help her rebuild her life and regain financial independence after the breakup

The campaign has generated mixed reactions online, with some questioning the public nature of fundraising in a private legal matter

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A group of concerned individuals describing themselves as empathetic supporters has launched a fundraising campaign aimed at supporting Joana Coffie, the ex-wife of Ghanaian business magnate Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ), following what they describe as challenges arising from her separation.

According to the organisers, the initiative is intended to help Ms Coffie rebuild her life and establish financial stability as she transitions into a new phase after the breakup.

A fundraising campaign has been launched by a group of supporters aimed at assisting Joana Coffie following her separation from her husband. Photo credit: Joana Coffie/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The group claims that the support currently being received, including what they describe as alimony arrangements, is not sufficient to fully cater for her needs and long-term resettlement.

They further allege that Joana Coffie is yet to receive a final settlement from the ongoing legal proceedings between the parties, aside from a reported monthly child support payment of GH¢5,000 for her three children. The case, they note, is still under appeal.

Organisers of the campaign say the funds being raised will serve as seed capital to help her establish a restaurant business and support her efforts to regain financial independence.

They maintain that the initiative is purely humanitarian, aimed at providing a soft landing as she adjusts to life after the separation.

The campaign has since sparked conversations online, with differing opinions emerging over public fundraising efforts linked to private legal and family matters.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Joana Coffie's cousin shares emotional reaction

Abena, an alleged cousin of Joana Quaye (now Joana Coffie), the ex-wife of businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ), has reacted to his recent interview with media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay.

The initiative organisers say the support is intended to help her rebuild her life and start afresh after the reported breakup. Photo credit: RNAQ/Facebook

Source: TikTok

The Ghanaian mogul and his ex-wife have been embroiled in a fierce divorce settlement dispute in recent years that recently came to public attention.

Joana, who had been married to the businessman for 16 years and claims to have co-founded the company that built his fortune, had demanded a GH₵50 million settlement and other benefits in their divorce case, which has lingered for about four years.

However, the High Court in Accra, on January 20, 2026, awarded Joana Quaye just GH₵300,000, a one-third share of a house in Dansoman, and two Jaguar cars, among others.

The presiding judge, Justice Kofi Dorgu, a Court of Appeal justice who sat as an additional High Court judge in the case, thought Joana did not deserve what she was demanding.

In response to the ruling, which she deemed unfair, Joana appealed the outcome at the Appeals Court, seeking big benefits.

The X post detailing the court's ruling in RNAQ and Joana Quaye's divorce case is below:

Joana Quaye's lawyers respond to RNAQ's interview

Earlier, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Joana Quaye's lawyers had responded to RNAQ's interview with Delay.

A press statement signed by former Attorney General Godfred Dame debunked the wealthy business mogul's claims.

Source: YEN.com.gh