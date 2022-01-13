Surgeon Who Wrote His Initials on Patients' Livers Removed from Medical Register

Simon Bramhall, a British doctor who inscribed his initials on two patients’ livers in 2013, has been removed from the register of medics

The surgeon’s handiwork was discovered by another doctor after one of the patients developed complications after the surgery

Bramhall, who was fined KSh 1.5 million for his actions, said he did it to lighten the mood in the operation room

An accomplished surgeon in Britain who admitted to branding two of his patients' livers with his initials has been removed from the medical register.

Simon Bramhall, a surgeon who wrote his initials on patients' livers, was struck off the medical register. Photo: PA.

Bramhall accused of arrogance

53-year-old Simon Bramhall confessed to inscribing SB onto the livers of two patients during an organ transplant at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital in 2013.

According to a statement from the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service, Bramhall's act was done out of professional arrogance.

BBC reports that the body further said that his actions had undermined the public's trust in the medical profession.

The tribunal admitted that while his actions did not cause lasting physical damage to either patient, one of them suffered significant emotional harm.

An immediate suspension order was issued, and he now has 28 days to appeal the decision.

Bramhall’s initials discovered

His actions came to light when another doctor discovered the initials on the organ that he transplanted but failed about a week after the operation.

The saga forced Bramhall to resign from his job in 2014. The liver, spleen and pancreas surgeon was convicted in 2018 for two counts of assault and was fined KSh 1.5 million and 12 months of community service.

While being interrogated by police, the surgeon said he branded the organs to lighten the mood in the operation theatre.

