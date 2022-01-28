Police were shocked when they found out an old man they had pulled over has been on the road for 70 years without a license

According to a post on the Nottingham police Facebook page, the elderly motorist did not have insurance

He defended himself by holding that he has been behind the wheel since the age of 12 and had never caused any accident or harm to anyone

An old man recently shocked the world after he was pulled over for driving for 70 years without a driving license.

Police Officers were shocked by the old man's confession. Photo: Bucketlist.

Source: Getty Images

Shocking confession

Police officers who pulled over the old man were stunned when he made the shocking revelation.

According to Dailymail UK, the elderly motorist not only drove for 70 years without a license but also insurance.

While trying to defend himself, the pensioner admitted that he had been behind the wheel since the age of twelve but had never caused any accident or caused injury to anyone.

The old man was caught on his tracks when automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) cameras flagged up his Mini One car as he pulled up next to a Tesco Extra.

News about the ''funny'' arrest was made public by officers in Bulwell, Nottingham through the local force's official Facebook page.

The officers shared the news through Facebook. Photo: Wallstreet Journal.

Source: UGC

Public notice

Through the post, the officers noted that they could not believe what happened next when they pulled over the old man.

"We can’t quite believe what happened next. The driver, who was born in 1938, coughed that he had been driving with no licence and no insurance, since he was 12 years old and somehow had managed to never be stopped by the police. 'Thankfully he had never had an accident [or] caused anyone an injury." the Facebook post read.

The police used the opportunity to warn other motorists to make sure their documents are in order whenever they hit the road.

Police stopped the old man after cameras caught his number plates. Photo: Line.

Source: UGC

They disclosed the department had increased the number of ANPR cameras in Nottingham to curb such incidences.

"Due to the increased number of ANPR cameras in Nottingham, even on the small trips you are likely to hit a camera, so make sure your documents are in order... because it will catch up with you one day."

It is not yet clear if the police arrested the old man or took any action against him.

Source: YEN.com.gh