The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam George, announced a major reduction in MTN fibre broadband prices

Discussions between the government and MTN Ghana led to cuts in unlimited fibre broadband packages

The revised pricing took effect on June 17, 2026

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam George, has announced a significant reduction in unlimited fibre broadband prices across Ghana.

Minister Sam George announces significant cuts in MTN Ghana's unlimited fibre broadband prices, effective June 17. Image credit: samgeorgegh/X

Source: UGC

The development followed extensive engagements between the government and telecom operator MTN Ghana to address growing consumer concerns regarding internet affordability.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, the minister revealed that the cost of high-speed packages had dropped drastically.

According to the statement, a customer subscribing to a one-month unlimited 100 Mbps package will now pay GH¢299, down from the previous price of GH¢987.

New MTN fibre prices

The revised pricing structure introduces affordable rates across various packages. Subscribers can now access a 300 Mbps unlimited broadband package for GH¢444 per month. Additionally, the premium 500 Mbps unlimited package has been fixed at GH¢999.

The minister emphasised that the intervention came as a direct answer to consumer complaints. He commended MTN Ghana for listening to the public and collaborating with the state to improve service delivery.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to sustaining dialogue with other service providers to ensure competitive pricing. The price slash is expected to provide financial relief to households, content creators, and remote workers who rely heavily on stable digital access.

"You demanded. We engaged. @MTNGhana has responded. Effective today, fibre broadband prices have crashed! Previously, for a month of unlimited 100 Mbps broadband, you paid GHS 987. Today, for the same 100 Mbps, you pay GHS 299."

" For GHS999, you get a 500 Mbps unlimited broadband package, and for GHS444, you get a 300 Mbps unlimited package. I want to express my gratitude to the management and staff of MTN who have heeded our call for more affordable, stable and reliable fibre broadband. From the @MoCDTI, we will continue to push for better service packages for the Ghanaian people. For God and Country," the Minister wrote.

Read the details about the new Fibre broadband prices in the X post below.

Amendment has not weaken anti-LGBTQ+ bill - George

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Samuel Nartey George, the Communications Minister, has refuted claims by the Minority in Parliament that amendments to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, popularly called the Anti-LGBTQ bill, have weakened its intended impact.

According to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, the bill remains firm on its core objectives despite the changes.

Source: YEN.com.gh