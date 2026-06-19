Caleb Yirenkyi is the Ghana Black Stars player who scored the only goal in the country's World Cup opening against Panama

After his stellar performance, an old photo of Caleb Yirenkyi surfaced, which showed that he was also good at robotics

Ghanaians on social media who saw the post and the photo celebrated Caleb Yirenkyi and his winning mentality

Before Caleb Yirenkyi became a loved squad member of the Ghana Black Stars, he was already demonstrating exceptional abilities as a young boy.

Caleb Yirenkyi is the youngest squad member in Ghana's senior national team for the 2026 World Cup.

An old photo of Caleb Yirenkyi winning the 2019 National RiSE Robotics Championship trends after his World Cup debut. Photo credit: Ghana Black Stars & Voice of KNUST

Source: Facebook

He scored a last-minute goal to secure three points for the Black Stars in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage game. The goal happened to be the only one recorded in the game.

The decisive strike came at a time when several Ghanaians had given up and were at least hoping for a goalless draw.

Caleb Yirenkyi wins Robotic Championship

An old photo of Caleb Yirenkyi receiving an award at a Robotics Championship as a young boy after his stellar performance in Ghana's World Cup opening against Panama.

At age 13, Caleb Yirenkyi won the 2019 National RiSE Robotics Championship. At the time, the young Caleb received his certificate from the popular quiz mistress of the National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ) Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann.

Young Caleb Yirenkyi and his colleague received a trophy and a certificate for winning. This proves that excellence has always been part of his journey.

The RiSE Robotics Championship is organised by the Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation (GRAF).

Caleb Yirenkyi is celebrated for his brilliance in both academics and sports. The young prodigy transitioned to professional football with the Right to Dream Academy.

In an Instagram post, the Right to Dream page highlighted how Caleb spent his free time building robots while he was under their care.

His instructors highlighted his intelligence, dedication, studiousness and focus as a student.

Christian Taylor, one of Caleb's teachers at Right to Dream, said:

"Caleb is the most focused student I have ever met."

Reactions to Caleb's robotic win

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Voice of KNUST on Facebook. Read them below:

Abidas Afra Abena said:

"People associate academic incompetence with sports because they do not know the benefits and are not ready to know. One's ability to combine and manage academic stresses with that of sports makes one extraordinarily intelligent. Thank you, Caleb, for breaking this misconception. ❤️."

William Essey wrote:

"Congratulations to Caleb for the goal that earned Ghana the 3 maximum points! But why are we not recognising Semenyo, who cooked the goal? He was the one who struggled to save an almost impossible situation into a possibility!!"

Emmanuel Kofi Appiah said:

"He is also one of the few Ghanaian footballers who actually use "real age" and doesn't even use a phone. I now understand."

Fred Addai wrote:

"So he was naturally gifted and brilliant in all disciplines. It was good he came later in the 2nd half, when there was no hope, Caleb unveiled himself."

Samuel Nuako said:

"No wonder yesterday’s performance. He’s a genius ❤️😘."

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare secures a $5,000 gift from the US-based Ghanaian presenter, Kevin Taylor, after the Panama game. Image credit: GFA

Source: Facebook

Benjamin Asare secures $5,000 from Kevin Taylor

YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare had earned some cool cash after his performance for Ghana against Panama in their World Cup opener.

The outspoken US-based Ghanaian presenter, Kevin Taylor, had promised to reward the shot-stopper with $5,000 if he kept a clean sheet during the game.

Following Ghana's win against Panama, the presenter announced that Asare had secured the cash gift, sparking reactions amid jubilation over the outcome.

Source: YEN.com.gh