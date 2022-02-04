A young lady amazed many people on Instagram as she showed off her dance skill in a short video

The lady's dog also came into sight during the performance as it went around its owner, trying to understand her action

Many people on Instagram who reacted to the video praised her as not just a good dancer but a skilled instructor

A professional dancer and coach served some very cool moves as she vibed to Lil Jon-featured Bia Bia song.

After some seconds of performance, her dog that must have been surprised at what she was doing walked in.

Many people were amazed by her dance moves. Photo source: @shabnam.zin

Source: Twitter

A lady and her dog

In an attempt that was probably attention-seeking, the pet went around her in circles as she continued dancing to the song.

Many of her Instagram followers drooped lovely emojis in the comment section to applaud her dance moves.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with thousand of views. Most of the comments were in Arabic.

Below are some of the reactions:

hannaharef said:

"You did better than yourself, God."

zahra_jaliliyan74 asked:

"Where is my baby?"

parriaw_nk said:

"The best coach..."

Source: YEN.com.gh