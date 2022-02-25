A pet dog has been seen in a very funny video cruising around the house with what looks like a customised car or machine

A cruise pet dog has been caught on tape riding what looked like a customised car or dog machine. The machine looks cool and it appears the dog enjoyed the whole ride.

The dog was placed on the machine by a man who looked like its owner. It held on tight to its handles, with the legs placed on the downside of the machine.

The dog cruised around, enjoying the show. Photo credit: @comicdoggos

Source: Instagram

It cruised around the house

After the machine was started, the dog went off ridding, cruising around the room in a funny show of confidence. But it was not known if the machine is automatic or the dog was pressing something to make it move.

Watch the video below:

Funny video attracts reactions online

The video of the dog riding on the machine has attracted quite a lot of fuse on the internet. When it was shared by @comicdoggos, many people wondered what the dog was doing and how it was able to do it.

As of the time of writing this story, the video has garnered more than 1.5 million views. A few of the comments are captured below:

@oliverlivingoutloud reacted:

"They are so proud of themselves!!! And rightly so. Adorable."

@braingravy commented:

"Let’s get this into the Olympics ASAP."

@supermadduckie said:

"Don’t make these things in chihuahua size or we might have an issue with them taking over the world."

