A Ghanaian woman, Mercy, has been accused of snatching a young man from her own daughter, sparking a heated family dispute

The woman’s husband claims he caught her in a compromising situation with the man, while the daughter alleges her mother admitted to taking him

Mercy, however, didn't deny the allegations and insisted she plans to marry the young man

A Ghanaian woman, Mercy, has allegedly snatched a young man from her own biological daughter.

This incident has reportedly thrown the family into turmoil, with the mother and daughter fighting publicly over the man.

A Ghanaian woman allegedly snatches her daughter’s boyfriend. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on Oyerepa FM on Thursday, April 29, 2026, the woman's alleged husband, Yaw Charles, recounted how living arrangements had been made in their family house due to the clashes between his wife and members of his extended family.

As a result, Yaw Charles claimed he had rented a separate apartment for Mercy while he remained in the family house, adding that she stays there with their only daughter.

In a report sighted on GhanaWeb, he explained that he started suspecting Mercy of having an affair with a young man who stayed in the same apartment he had rented for her.

"One day, I met a young man there, and when I asked questions, I was told he was my daughter's boyfriend. I asked why he was living with them, and I was told he had sustained a leg injury and was there to receive treatment," he said.

Yaw Charles said although he initially accepted the explanation, he later became more suspicious after observing the young man's inappropriate interactions with his wife.

"One day, I visited my wife unannounced. I could hear some sounds in the room which made me suspicious. So, I started shouting my wife's name. The young man came out with a towel wrapped around his waist. He called my wife, only for her to come out partially unclothed. I confronted my wife, but she denied it," he added.

Following this, Charles said he informed his daughter about what her mother was up to in the house.

Also speaking on the same Oyerepa FM how, hosted by Auntiee Naa, the daughter confirmed she confronted her mother about the allegations, but she never denied them.

"When my father told me, I did not believe it, but when I asked my mother, she told me I couldn't handle the man, which was why she snatched him from me," the daughter narrated.

Mercy says she will marry the young man

When contacted for her side of the story, Mercy said the man is not her daughter's boyfriend, adding that she met him after a misdialled call.

According to her, she was dialling a number when she mistakenly called the young man; however, after speaking to him on the phone for a few hours, he told her that he was injured.

Being a sympathetic person, Mercy said she asked the man to come to her house so she could treat his wounds, which he agreed to.

When the conversation on Oyerepa FM became heated between Mercy and her daughter, she retorted that she was going to marry the young man, suggesting that preparations were underway.

Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Kofi Amponsah, runs to Auntie Naa for help after his wife sacked him from home over cheating allegations. Photo credit: Oyerapa FM/Facebook

Source: UGC

Ghanaian pastor sacked from home by wife

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Kofi Amponsah, had reportedly been sacked from his mission house by his wife, Adwoa Brago, over allegations of infidelity and marital misconduct.

He claimed the accusations stemmed from a misunderstanding involving money given to him by a 14-year-old girl.

However, Adwoa Brago disputed his account, accusing him of neglecting his responsibilities and refusing to share proceeds from their jointly owned cocoa farm.

Source: YEN.com.gh