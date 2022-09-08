Child model and hair activist, Farouk James, has recently released stunning images rocking long braids

James, whose father is a Ghanaian, flaunted the long braids styled with his natural hair in several Instagram portraits

While some fans gushed over his adorable look, others bestowed on him the ''most beautiful boy ever''

Child model and hair activist, Farouk James, has recently got fans all over themselves with admirable images rocking adorable braids styled with his long natural hair.

The child model, whose father is a Ghanaian, has been modeling since he was nine and believes his hair is part of his identity.

James has several pictures on his Instagram account flaunting his long natural hair with confidence.

Reactions as child model flaunts his long braids. Photo credit: faroukjames

Source: Instagram

In 2020, he gained wide attention after being denied admission into several UK schools, but his mom defied the stereotype surrounding him to keep his hair.

The recent stunning frames of James rocking long braids with his natural hair have fans gushing over his look. Some netizens bestowed on him the ''most beautiful boy ever''.

YEN.com.gh highlights some of the comments below

Daddyanddad shared:

Ahhhh, you smash it, Farouk!

Bellaalexandras said:

Good luck, gorgeous Farouk ❤️.

Raq1010 commented:

So handsome ❤️ @faroukjames.

Judehollins17 said:

Most beautiful boy ever ❤️.

Isaiahchambers commented:

You're already getting so big ❤️ good luck with your last year, Farouk.

Kyramilan said:

So grown up ❤️.

Veronicalidst commented:

Beautiful child❤️.

The_piplets reacted:

Handsome and so many looks. Love it .

See the visuals below:

Cute Boy with Ghanaian Roots Flaunts Thick Natural Hair

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Farouk James showed off his long natural hair in several pictures that have melted the hearts of netizens on social media.

In one of the shots released by his mom, the child posed while sitting on a bench, glowing with smiles.

James' mom had released several pictures showing off his hair in an earlier post with a caption that read:

Pretty Lady's Thick 'Natural' Hair Makes Men Go Crazy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a stunner with long hair that looks natural set pulses rushing on TikTok.

The young lady known on TikTok as Maame Serwaaa used her hands to pack and straighten the hair, but it appeared too much for her hands.

Serwaaa's hair looked so natural and well maintained. Though she did not say the hair is her natural hair, some social media users on the platform apparently believe it is.

Source: YEN.com.gh