Belgium released an official list of 59 countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa

The list includes nationals from countries across Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Pacific

Citizens from countries not on the list are required to obtain a visa before travelling to Belgium

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Belgium has published an official list of 59 countries whose nationals are permitted to enter the country without a visa, according to information available on the Belgian government's website.

Belgium list 59 Countries whose citizens can enter visa-free. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The publication follows similar moves by countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Spain, which have also released formal visa-free entry lists in recent times.

The Belgian list covers nationals from various regions, including the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific.

Belgium's full visa-free country list

Citizens from the following countries do not require a visa to travel to Belgium:

Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, El Salvador, North Macedonia, Georgia, Grenada, Guatemala, Holy See (Vatican City), Honduras, Israel, Japan, Kiribati, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Palau, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Samoa, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United States, United Kingdom, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Belgium's visa requirements for other nationals

Nationals of countries not included on the list are required to obtain a visa prior to travelling to Belgium. The distinction between visa-free and visa-required nationals is outlined clearly in the Belgian government's official documentation.

Among African countries, only Mauritius and Seychelles appear on the visa-free list, meaning citizens of most other African nations will need to secure a visa before entering Belgium.

Portugal confirms visa-free entry for 59 countries

Similarly, YEN.com.gh reported that Portugal had also released the full list of 59 countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa.

Travellers from countries on Portugal's visa-free list are expected to hold a valid biometric passport to gain entry.

African nations were largely absent from Portugal's visa-free list, which was dominated by European, Asian and American countries.

Spain confirms visa-free entry for 60 countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had also published an official list of 60 countries whose nationals can enter the country without a visa.

Just like Portugal, Spain's list included nations from across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Oceania and Europe, covering a wide range of regions.

Spain also maintained a separate list of countries whose citizens must obtain a visa before travelling to the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh