The UK government updated its Long Residence guidance, confirming which visa categories are excluded from the 10-year settlement qualifying period

Three specific visa types will not count towards permanent residence and will also break a foreign national's continuous residence record

The Ukraine Scheme was also listed among the routes excluded from the qualifying period for long residence settlement

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The UK government has clarified which visa categories foreigners cannot rely on when building a case for permanent residence under the Long Residence route.

UK outlines visa types that do not count towards permanent residence. Photo credit: Belterz, Sky News.

Source: Getty Images

UK Visas and Immigration updated its Long Residence guidance to confirm that a foreign national must have lived lawfully and continuously in the United Kingdom for a minimum of 10 years before qualifying to apply for settlement. Crucially, not every year spent in the country contributes to that count.

The 3 Visa Types Excluded From the Qualifying Period

According to the updated guidance, three visa categories are completely excluded from the 10-year qualifying period. Beyond simply not counting, time spent on any of these routes will also break a person's continuous residence record:

Visitor visa Short-term student visa Seasonal worker visa

The guidance also confirms that any grant under Appendix Ukraine Scheme, including the now-closed Ukraine Family Scheme, falls outside the qualifying period entirely.

Separately, time spent on immigration bail, temporary admission, or temporary release is likewise excluded from the calculation, though this sits apart from the three visa categories listed above.

What Time in the UK Does Count Towards Settlement

For those mapping out a long-term route to settlement, the guidance provides clarity on what does qualify. Time spent on most standard permission routes counts towards the 10-year threshold. This includes the standard student visa under Appendix Student or the former Tier 4 category, work visas, and family routes.

Time spent as a British citizen is also recognised, as is time exempt from immigration control, a category that covers certain diplomats and armed forces personnel.

The practical implication is significant. A person who spends several years in the UK on a visitor visa or short-term student visa, even without a single breach of their conditions, effectively resets the clock when they later attempt a long residence application. Those years will not be counted, and continuous residence will be considered broken.

Anyone with aspirations of permanent residence in the UK is therefore advised to ensure that every stage of their stay is spent on a qualifying route, starting from their very first day in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh