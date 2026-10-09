The UK Home Office confirmed that its Skilled Worker visa brake targeting nationals of a particular country does not apply to all applicants

Three specific groups fall outside the scope of the restriction and can still have their applications considered under standard immigration rules

Dual nationals from the said country who apply using a second passport from an unaffected country are among those protected from automatic refusal

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The UK Home Office has clarified that three categories of Afghan nationals remain eligible for Skilled Worker visa consideration, even as a formal visa brake continues to block the majority of out-of-country Afghan applicants from gaining entry clearance.

Updated operational instructions issued to UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) caseworkers set out the precise boundaries of the policy, making clear that the restriction is not a blanket ban on all individuals with Afghan ties.

UK lists 3 categories of applicants exempted from visa ban affecting citizens of one country. Photo credit: Blomberg/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who is exempt from the skilled worker visa brake

The first group protected from the restriction is Afghan nationals already living in the United Kingdom.

Because the brake is defined specifically as an out-of-country measure, anyone applying from within UK borders to switch immigration routes or extend an existing Skilled Worker permission is unaffected.

Secondly, dependants of sponsored workers are outside the scope of the policy.

The visa brake targets main applicants only, which means qualifying partners and children submitting their own applications as dependants are still considered under the standard immigration rules.

The third exemption covers Afghan dual nationals who hold a valid passport from a second country that is not subject to the restriction.

The Home Office caseworker guidance states that applications made by dual nationals under a different nationality should be assessed as normal in line with that second nationality.

In practice, this means an individual with both Afghan and another citizenship can apply using their alternative passport and have their case evaluated on its merits.

How the brake works for affected applicants

Where the visa brake does apply, caseworkers are directed to refuse the application at the initial eligibility stage.

Once an applicant is confirmed to be an out-of-country Afghan national submitting using an Afghan travel document, no further assessment of the employment offer or wider eligibility factors is conducted.

Standard suitability checks are still carried out in full, but the eligibility assessment ends at that point.

The measure forms part of the Home Office's broader set of immigration enforcement controls, which allow authorities to temporarily suspend specific entry clearance routes when regulatory concerns arise.

UK lists foreigners eligible for Skilled visa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had published official guidelines on which foreign workers could apply for a Skilled Worker visa below the standard salary threshold.

Eligible applicants included those under 26, recent graduates, STEM PhD holders and postdoctoral researchers in science or higher education.

Workers qualifying under the reduced rates were required to earn between 70% and 90% of their occupation's going rate, rather than simply meeting the minimum salary figure.

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Source: YEN.com.gh