Ireland Lists 8 Types of Holiday Leave Workers Are Entitled to in 2026

Ireland's legal framework sets out paid and unpaid leave entitlements covering several major life circumstances for workers

The Sick Leave Act 2022 introduced statutory paid sick days, with payment capped at a specific daily rate

Workers experiencing domestic violence can access paid leave with no minimum employment period required

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Ireland has established a comprehensive set of leave rights for workers, covering everything from the birth of a child to situations of domestic abuse, spread across multiple pieces of legislation.

Ireland strengthens worker rights with paid and unpaid leave entitlements covering maternity leave, paternity leave, sick leave, and domestic violence leave. Photo credit: Michael Kappeler

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Maternity, paternity and family leave in Ireland

Maternity leave is governed by the Maternity Protection Act 1994 and its 2004 amendment, which also safeguards paid time off for ante-natal appointments and the right to breastfeed upon returning to work.

Fathers and non-birthing parents receive two weeks of paternity leave under the Paternity Leave and Benefit Act 2016, which must be taken within the first six months following a birth or adoption.

Parental leave, which remains unpaid, is available under the Parental Leave Acts 1998 to 2019 and allows parents to step away from work to care for their children.

The same legislation covers force majeure leave, a limited paid entitlement available when a close family member faces a serious illness.

A separate provision known as parent's leave gives each parent nine weeks to spend with a young child during the first two years of life.

This applies to children born or adopted on or after 1 August 2024, children under two on that date, and adopted children placed with families less than two years before that date. The entitlement was extended under the Parent's Leave and Benefit Act 2019.

Adoptive leave falls under the Adoptive Leave Acts 1995 and 2005. Under the Family Leave and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 2021, adoptive couples may decide between themselves who takes the adoptive leave, with the other parent then receiving paternity leave.

Sick leave, carer's leave and domestic violence protections

The Carer's Leave Act 2001 permits employees to take unpaid temporary leave when a family member or close person requires full-time care and attention.

On sick leave, the Sick Leave Act 2022, which took effect in January 2023, grants workers up to five paid sick days annually as of 2024, rising from three days the year before. Statutory sick pay is calculated at 70% of an employee's normal wages, with a daily cap of €110.

Among the most significant recent additions is paid leave for workers affected by domestic violence. Under the Work Life Balance and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 2023, employees are entitled to five days of paid leave in such circumstances.

Notably, there is no minimum length of employment required to qualify. The entitlement covers both those directly experiencing domestic violence and those who are supporting a person classified as a "relevant person" under the legislation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh