France confirmed that foreign nationals serving in the French Foreign Legion can apply for citizenship after five years of service

The pathway is not automatic; legionnaires must meet conduct standards and demonstrate willingness to integrate into French society

Foreign candidates must present valid original identity documents from their home country during the recruitment process

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France has confirmed that foreign nationals who serve in the French Foreign Legion can pursue French citizenship after completing five years of military service, making the Legion one of the few armed forces in the world to offer such a structured route to nationality for non-citizens.

France states that foreigners in the army are eligible for citizenship after five years.

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The route, however, is not a guaranteed one. A legionnaire who completes the five-year minimum and maintains a strong service record is first issued a residence permit.

Full French nationality is granted only after the individual demonstrates a genuine willingness to integrate into French society, alongside a consistent standard of conduct throughout their time in the Legion.

How French Foreign Legion recruits foreign nationals

The recruitment process comes with strict documentation requirements. European Union nationals must arrive at enlistment with original identity documents such as a passport, national identity card, driving licence, or state-issued diplomas. Candidates from outside the EU are required to present a valid passport.

The Legion does not accept copies, photographs, travel documents, or residence permits at the recruitment and selection stage.

Regardless of nationality, all recruits must submit a birth certificate or extract with filiation before the end of their first contract year.

What France offers in exchange for service

The French Foreign Legion has built its global reputation partly on its openness to foreign recruits, offering legal residency and a conditional path to citizenship in return for military service.

The five-year nationality provision reflects France's long-standing commitment to that arrangement, provided legionnaires uphold the required standards throughout their contract.

According to the Legion's official guidance, nationality is generally granted to qualifying candidates, though applicants first pass through a residency stage before full citizenship is conferred.

For many foreign nationals, the Legion represents a rare opportunity to earn legal status in France through service rather than through conventional immigration channels, making it a significant draw for recruits from across the globe.

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Source: YEN.com.gh