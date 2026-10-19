Hungary's National Directorate-General for Aliens Policing published guidance listing 13 temporary permit types blocked from the permanent residence route

The National Residence Card grants foreigners the right to live in Hungary indefinitely without renewing their documents regularly

Holders of permits outside the 13 listed categories may still qualify for permanent residency under Hungarian immigration law

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Hungary's immigration authority has identified 13 categories of temporary residence permit holders who are ineligible to apply for the country's National Residence Card, a document that gives foreigners the right to live in Hungary permanently.

Hungary excludes 13 categories of foreign nationals from its permanent residence route. Photo credit: Attila Kisbenedek

Source: Getty Images

The National Directorate-General for Aliens Policing published the clarification on its official website, outlining which permit types do not open a pathway to indefinite stay under Hungarian immigration rules.

What Hungary's National Residence Card Offers

Unlike a standard temporary permit, the National Residence Card grants its holder a more stable legal footing in Hungary, removing the obligation to renew residency documentation on a recurring basis. It effectively allows a foreign national to reside in the country without a fixed end date on their stay.

The 13 Permit Types That Do Not Qualify

According to the authority, the following permit categories are excluded from the permanent residence application route:

1. Residence permit for guest self-employment

2. Residence permit for seasonal employment

3. Residence permit for employment for investment

4. Residence permit for employment

5. Residence permit for guest workers

6. Residence permit for study, including seeking a job and starting a business

7. Residence permit for training

8. Interim residence permit

9. Residence permit for medical treatment

10. White Card

11. Residence permit for posted work

12. Residence permit for traineeship

13. Residence permit for voluntary service

The directorate explained that these permit types are designed for temporary or purpose-specific stays and do not reflect the kind of settled residence that would qualify a foreigner for permanent status in Hungary.

Foreigners holding permit types not included on this list may still be eligible to apply for a National Residence Card, provided they meet the broader conditions set out under Hungarian immigration law.

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Source: YEN.com.gh