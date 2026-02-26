Friends and loved ones are mourning the death of a 35-year-old man who reportedly passed on in a road accident in Massachusetts, USA

Patrick Sarpong is alleged to been struck by a tractor-trailer after stopping to clear snow from his windscreen on a highway

Members of the Ghanaian community in Massachusetts have taken to various social media to pour out their hearts as they mourn their beloved

Friends and loved ones are mourning the tragic death of 35-year-old Patrick Sarpong, who reportedly lost his life in a fatal road accident in the state of Massachusetts, United States.

According to reports circulating within the Ghanaian community, the young man was struck by a tractor-trailer on a highway after he had pulled over to clear snow from his car’s windscreen.

Friends mourn Patrick Sarpong, who reportedly died in a tragic road accident in Massachusetts.

The incident is said to have occurred during winter conditions, when visibility and road safety are often compromised.

News of his sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the Ghanaian diaspora community in Massachusetts.

Friends and associates have taken to social media to express their grief, sharing heartfelt tributes and photographs taken with him just days before the tragic incident.

Many described Patrick as hardworking, humble and gentle in character. One member of the community who announced the heartbreaking news online recounted meeting him at a social gathering shortly before his untimely death, a memory that has since become particularly painful.

The Ghanaian community in Massachusetts grieves the sudden loss of Patrick Sarpong.

His passing has left family, friends and members of the Ghanaian community devastated, as they struggle to come to terms with the loss of a man they describe as full of promise and dedication.

According to reports, the emergency services were called to the scene and had him rushed to the hospital, but he was sadly pronounced dead on arrival due to the extent of the injuries he sustained.

Watch the emotional X video here:

Reactions to the death of Patrick Sarpong

Scores of netizens have poured their hearts out over the terrible news. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below;

@Roofman2131gh commented:

"This is the sad reality of Borgas. You can pass on at anytime, and anytime you visit Ghana might be the last time with your family.'

Noble said:

"Very sad. A friend of mine from school also had a fatal accident with a trailer on a snowy day very recently. It is really heartbreaking."

Thatsczylife noted:

"Visibility must be very bad for him to stop on a highway of all places on a snowy day. Very dangerous thing to do. RIP."

Augustus Impact said:

"Patrick was my childhood friend from Prestea. RIP Chingy."

Fabulous_Boateng commented:

"Oh Charley, slow."

Efya Wusuwaa Sikapa opined:

"Aw, this is sad. Hm Life."

Ghanaian student dies in tragic road accident

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh noted that the Ghanaian community in the United States were mourning the painful loss of Felix Owusu, a young family man whose life was cut short in a tragic road accident in Chicago.

According to accounts from people close to him, snowfall had made the road slippery, causing his car to lose control and drift into the path of the trailer.

The crash occurred around 5:54 a.m. as he was driving to work.

