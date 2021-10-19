Beyoncé and her rapper hubby Jay-Z surprised their fans when they shared snaps of themselves chilling in a boat

The world-renowned US musicians looked carefree and happy in the cute pics that were posted on social media by Beyoncé

Many of the songstress' fans from across the world were just happy to see their fave blessing them with back-to-back posts in just one day

Beyonçé and her bae Jay-Z are living it up in a boat. The world-renowned superstars look carefree and happy in the snaps they've posted on social media.

The wealthy US musicians served the whole world major couple goals with their beautiful loved-up snaps. The songstress took to her official Instagram account a few days ago to post the snaps of the two of them dressed to the nines.

In some of the pics that Queen B shared, they were chilling inside the boat. She did not share where they were. Her fans from across the globe took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her posts.

Most of them were happy to see their face posting back-to-back pics of herself on IG in just one day. Check out some of their comments below:

sadeedotcom said:

"You're showing off today."

0zzieeeee wrote:

"You are eating 40 alive! My goodness."

elarntaaa commented:

"What are you trying to do to us, Bey."

berrieleshay added:

"It’s the constant back to back posts. Happiness and freedom and living looks beautiful on you!"

Kanye West legally changes his name to just Ye

In other entertainment news, it was reported that Kanye West has legally changed his name to just Ye. A US judge has approved a petition by the superstar to officially change his name. He now has no middle name or last name.

Sky News reports that Judge Michelle Williams Court ruled in favour of the rapper's petition. Kanye had told the court that he was changing his name for personal reasons.

Deadline reports that the award-winning musician told radio host Big Boy that Ye means you in the Bible. During the interview, the Donda hitmaker shared that he believed that "ye" was the most commonly used word in the Bible.

Social media users have shared mixed reactions on Kanye's decision to change his name. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news.

