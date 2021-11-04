Jay Z joined Instagram for the first time ever on Wednesday, November 3, a day he premiered his movie The Harder They Fall

The American rapper deleted his Instagram account on Thursday, November 4, barely hours after creating it

His move confused his fans who concluded he only did it to promote his new movie

American rapper Sean Carter, alias Jay Z's fans were all excited when the star joined Instagram for the first time on Wednesday, November 3.

Jay Z joined Instagram for the first time on Wednesday, November 3. Photo: Beyonce.

Jay Z joins Instagram

Well, the rapper joined the photo-sharing platform on the aforementioned date, and in less than 24 hours he had garnered over 2.3 million.

The fete was viewed as one of the most phenomenal things to ever happen on social media and it directed endless attention to his side.

However, Jay Z broke the hearts of her legion of fans after deleting his Instagram page in less than 24 hours of creating it.

One important thing that stood out moments before deleting his page is the fact he chose to follow only one person, his wife Beyonce.

One Follower Only

To return the favour, Beyonce who was also not following anyone hit the follow button on her hubby's new IG page.

It is not yet clear why Jay Z deleted his account after 24 hours but quite a number of showbiz enthusiasts concluded he made the move to promote his new film, The Harder They Fall.

This, was arrived at after a multitude noted the only activity on his account was for his promotion for his film.

