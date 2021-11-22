Two years ago, the hilarious video of Antwain Fowler asking “where we about to eat at? went viral, making him an internet sensation

The young man, who has been battling autoimmune enteropathy, a condition that attacks the intestines and obstructs the body’s capacity to ingest nutrients, has died aged six

Antwain's demise was announced on his official Instagram page by a member of the family believed to be his mother

Antwain's famous video has amassed over 24 million views and 240,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, AntwainsWorld. Photos: Antwain Fowler.

The heartbreaking information was posted on Fowler's official Instagram page by members of his family.

"The pain in my heart is like no other Why God! Never in a million years, my heart is out my chest," reads the caption.

For the past few months, the young Twitter star has been filmed in the hospital with his mother China as he battled autoimmune enteropathy, a condition that attacks the intestines and obstructs the body’s capacity to ingest nutrients.

“Unlike normal infants, Antwain was unable to drink milk, or eat solid foods during his earlier childhood,” read his GoFundMe report.

Antwain was diagnosed with the rare condition in July 2015, a few days after his first birthday and has undergone over 25 surgeries.

“Where we bout to eat at?”

Antwain became a global personality through his four-second “where we bout to eat at” clip, where he was filmed asking his mother what was lined up on the menu while sinking into a car seat.

As of the time of his death, the video had so far amassed over 24 million views and a further 240,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, AntwainsWorld.

Since the short but hilarious clip went viral, Antwain and his mother have continued to share comic videos about their day to day life despite the young one fighting the crippling disease.

Another of Antwain's most famous clips is called “is that me?” where he is seen pointing at a camera while questioning if the child in the reflection is him.

