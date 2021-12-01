A young lady has melted hearts on social media over her reaction to being sacked by her boss in a viral prank video

The young worker maintained calm and smiled when her boss broke the sad news to her while she was on duty

The boss highlighted some reasons for her sacking that include not giving customers full attention and taking an unauthorized work break

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Social media users have hailed a young lady's conduct when her boss a surprise sack prank on her.

In the viral video shared by @thetattleroomng on Instagram, the male boss accosted the young lady where she was tending to work and began highlighting her flaws.

She cried afterwards Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @thetattleroomng

Source: UGC

The employer explained that he has had enough of her poor work behaviours that include not giving customers full attention, pressing her phone on duty as well as taking an unauthorized longer work break.

He added that the lady would have to give way for fresh employees who have been training to take over from her.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The lady maintained an unusual calm when she heard of her sacking

Quite surprisingly, the lady maintained an unusual calm and smiled when the boss broke the news of her sacking to her.

It is noteworthy that the young lady had first politely urged the boss to highlight her flaws so she can improve on it to serve better at her next place of work.

As she made to exit the premises, the boss called her back stating that it was all a prank.

The stunned lady burst into tears and was gifted $80 (N32k).

Social media reacts

@_optimistic101 said:

"Her smile and her wanting to progress speaks a lot about her "what did she do so she can try not to do it in her next Job" that part got me she's a rare Gem a strong woman indeed learnt a lot from her"

@sexysvelte wrote:

"I am so proud of her. She is such a strong girl. You will just know she goes through life with a positive mindset."

@hypemanjerry stated:

"Learnt so much from this video. Mind control is everything, such a very sweet girl. Indeed an angel , may this Prank sky rocket her to the best of the World. SHE IS INDEED A TRUE STAFF ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@fay_nne opined:

"Was still smiling after being told she was fired, asked what she did wrong nicely and if she needed to improve so she'd do moving forward Sha don't try this in Nigeria E no go end well"

Boss sacks cameraman for showing up late to work before gifting him a car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boss had sacked his cameraman for coming late to work before gifting him a car.

The boss, a content creator by profession, faked being furious with his employee who is a cameraman in order to pull off a surprise.

The boss was vexed that the cameraman, Quis, showed up to work late and slammed him, questioning his seriousness with the job.

The employer continued to talk down on the poor cameraman who kept on apologizing, unaware of what was brewing for him. After a series of arguments back and forth, the boss told the stunned worker that he was fired.

Source: Yen