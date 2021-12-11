Kim Kardashian wants to put her marriage with Kanye West in the rearview mirror

She has officially filed divorce papers and if a judge signs them she would be a single lady once again

Kanye ad-libbed lyrics while on stage while Kim was in the audience pleading with her to "run" back to him

Kim Kardashian has thrown in the towel and filed legal papers to officially end her marriage to Kanye West.

The documents were filed on Friday and if a judge signs them it will make her a single lady once again.

Kim Kardashian has filed documents to officially end her marriage to Kanye West. Photo credit: Juan Ocampo/NBAE

Hours before Kim filed the papers, Kanye pleaded with her using lyrics of a song while performing on stage for her to run back to him.

It could be that Kanye's message had the opposite effect as Kim who attended the show with kids North and Saint according to TMZ.

Kim had already taken steps to separate herself from Kanye in more material ways. She bought him out of their Hidden Hills Estate for a whopping $23 million.

Despite the separation, the couple is still committed to co-parenting their children.

