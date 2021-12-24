Five-year-old Eden beat cancer after a two-year battle and received a heroic farewell on being discharged

The staff of the New York hospital where she was treated lined up the halls to cheer the little girl

Eden, who went home in time for Christmas, received numerous gifts as she left the hospital

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young girl has received a heroic discharge from the hospital after she was declared cancer-free.

Eden was cheered after beating cancer following a two-year battle. Photos: Good Morning America.

Source: Instagram

Five-year-old Eden from the US was declared cancer-free after a two year battle with the disease.

Heroic farewell

The staff at Children’s Hospital at Montefiore in New York City arranged a befitting farewell for the little girl.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

A video shared by Good Morning America depicted the little girl leaving the hospital not knowing the surprise awaiting her in the corridor.

The staff lined up the hall and cheered her as she emerged, leaving the little girl delighted.

Eden rang a bell at the hospital, symbolising the end of her cancer treatment. She was also given numerous gifts, including a necklace with the words:

“She believed she could and she did.”

The video touched the hearts of many social media users who reacted by writing:

@paul_moregan:

“That's so sweet and wonderful. I really wanna be hearing good news. This shows that God is able to do what he say he will do.”

@anthony_carl_c:

“Wow, glad to hear that.”

@gericostanzamassage:

“Blessings.”

@jfrogw:

“I can’t even lie and say I’m not crying because I’m literally sobbing. Merry Christmas, Eden!”

@caroline_ptsn:

“Congratulations Eden. Happy holidays.”

@llsusa:

“Go Eden! Love this so much!”

Man's message of gratitude goes viral

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that a man went viral after being spotted holding a sign thanking medical staff who had saved his wife's life.

The man, whose identity is unclear, was seen through the back window of a hospital in New Jersey.

While it was not clear if the man’s wife was treated for the coronavirus, the moment was touching nevertheless.

“Thank you all in (the) emergency for saving my wife’s life. I love you all,” read the sign.

The man also appeared to be holding his hand over his heart as a sign of gratitude.

“This picture brought us all to tears. It is amazing to see not only the ER staff but all the floors coming together during this challenging time," a nurse said.

Source: YEN.com.gh