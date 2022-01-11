A young female barber amazed people online as a video showing her giving a kid who would not stay still for a haircut surfaced

In the clip, the barber managed the boy's situation very well and surprisingly did a fantastic job despite the boy running around

Many people praised the barber for what she did as parents with autistic children shared their experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video reshared by @upworthy has shown an act of utmost understanding and how priceless such could be. A lady giving a haircut to a kid with autism spectrum disorder made it all fun for him.

As the child who hates loud music and does not like hair touching him ran around the house, the barber followed him and turned what could have been a frustrating moment into a game.

The barber made the kid happy as she worked on his hair. Photo source: @expozdcutz, @laquistaerinna

Source: Instagram

He had fun

What amazed most people was that the female barber did all that while music was playing. The barber followed him around with a wireless clipper and kept shaving his hair.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In no time, she was able to complete the task with both of them having fun. The kid even posed for the camera after it all.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 200,000 likes.

Many shared experiences

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

nada.em22 said:

"Ugh this is just so sweet. I can’t deal Great haircut little man."

bailey_v07 said:

"Love this so much, kindness and understanding are so simple. She took the time to get to know him and make this experience stress free and fun. He'll remember how special she made him feel forever."

cbdartstudio said:

"As the parent of a child with autism I say we treasure people like this….people who meet our children where they are and make the world a better place for everyone."

shaylaisfree said:

"I love this My oldest was tortured during haircuts."

rainbowsalsa said:

"Wow, I cannot tell y’all how amazing this is to see. We went throughout so many different barbers for my brother until he was 11..."

Man styled Burna Boy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, a young man, Adeyinka, shared shots of himself giving Burna Boy a stylish haircut. In the snaps, the musician's hairline looked so clean and well-tendered.

From a young man who explored the power of social media to get visibility, he has now turned into a celebrity barber. A look at his Instagram page shows that he has been cutting hair for celebrities.

In one of the posts on his page, he could be seen working on Craze Clown's hair. Many people have since reacted to the fine look he gave to Burna Boy.

Source: YEN.com.gh