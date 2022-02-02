Barbados star Rihanna's brand Savage X Fenty just launched a new line of lingerie for men for Valentine's Day

The brand delivered a collection that is unique, bold and not just another conventional boxer but may have been too provocative for men

Several internet users have since reacted to photos of the red lingerie collection, with many people trolling the design

Barbados-born American singer, Rihanna, may have left fans excited with the news of her pregnancy, but it appears her brand's new collection did the exact opposite.

The singer's new collection has sparked mixed reactions. Photo credit: James Devaney

Savage X Fenty launched a new line of lingerie for men for Valentine's Day and while the label has rocked all its previous collections, it appears they dropped the ball with this one.

The products include everything from heart-print satin boxers, mesh tank tops, harnesses to mesh crop tops.

Nigerians are not feeling the new design

However, not everyone seems to be impressed with the new collection.

Check out how some Nigerians have reacted:

_dammylola_:

"Something for bob and James."

moninuola.x:

"Abeg no wear this thing near me i no dey in danger."

jackreece__:

" It’s because it’s Rihanna , that’s why I wouldn’t say anything."

ucroyal_:

"They forgot to mention for gaymen. If you walk into my room dressed like that, that's it. It's over."

penielsouvenirs:

"Nope we won't be ordering this."

quing_esther:

"I low key want my man to wear this."

justlois_albert:

"Ok that’s it riri needs to get back in the studio cause what?!!"

vezzy_:

""She nor put who get pot belly for mind. #strangevibes"

king_foma:

" Watin be this? If my man wear this rubbish enter room ehn…"

mudiasylvia__:

"Shey Rihanna dy ment."

crafts_by_gifty:

"No wear this close to me to avoid cord on ur neck."

Vintage and expensive pregnancy reveal photos

Legit.ng earlier reported that photos of Rihanna, posing alongside her beau, rapper, A$AP Rocky flooded social media.

However, what Rihanna wore in the photos was anything but a regular coat - she is a superstar after all.

Walking the streets of Harlem, where Rocky grew up, in a snowstorm wearing a hot pink coat, a gold chain-link belt and a very rare vintage cross necklace with gripoix crystals draped over her bare stomach, the singer looked exceptionally happy.

