Rihanna took the world by surprise when she finally revealed that she is expecting her first child with ASAP Rocky

ASAP Rocky is truly the love of Rihanna's life seeing as they have decided to start a family together and given the list of men she has been with

The pretty singer has been with dashing and rich men in the past such as Drake, Chris Brown, Lewis Hamilton, and Leo DiCaprio

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Many would argue that Rihanna found ASAP Rocky worthy of fathering her child seeing as she has been with quite a number of A-list men in the past.

The singer pleasantly shocked the world with the subtle yet loud unveiling of her baby bump a few days ago.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are having a baby together Photo credit: @_rihanna_drake/@rihannachrisbrownofficial/@donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Some of Rihanna's exes have been trolled following the joyous announcement and Legit.ng brings you a list of all the yummy men Rihanna has been/rumoured to be with.

1. Drake

It's only right that Drake tops the list seeing as he trended alongside Rihanna on the big announcement day.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The singers dated in 2016 with Drake confessing that he had been in love with her since he was 22. The romance did not last long and reportedly ended about two months later.

2. Chris Brown

Rihanna and Chris dated from 2007 to 2009 and the relationship had a scandalous end with reports that Chris physically assaulted Rihanna.

They briefly reunited in 2013, but the romance was short-lived.

3. Leonardo DiCaprio

In 2016, Page Six reported that Leo and Rihanna were spotted kissing in a nightclub even though sources insisted that they were just friends.

They fueled more romance rumours but neither the Titanic actor nor Rihanna confirmed anything.

4. Matt Kemp

Rihanna moved on from entertainer, Chris Brown to professional baseball player Matt Kemp. In May 2010, the athlete gushed over the singer to US Weekly which confirmed that they were dating.

By December the love birds split up due to Rihanna's busy schedules.

5. Karim Benzema

In 2015, Rihanna was linked to another athlete, Karim Benzema and a source told E! News that Benzema was a good match for the “Diamonds” singer.

6. Lewis Hamilton

It seems Benzema and Rihanna were not exclusive because, in August 2015, the “Where Have You Been” singer was spotted vacationing with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton in Barbados.

A Page Six spy then saw the pair getting “cozy” at a 1 Oak nightclub in New York City, but their fling ended soon after.

7. Travis Scott

The singers kept their flings under wraps, but TMZ obtained footage of the “Work” singer and the “Sicko Mode” rapper making out at a New York Fashion Week party in September 2015.

8. Hassan Jameel

Rihanna dated Saudi Businessman Hassan Jameel for nearly three years before calling it quits in 2020.

During their wild romance, a source said “This relationship is the real deal". Rihanna has told friends she’s in love with him and seems completely smitten. It was reported that Hassan even met Riri's mum.

The singer moved on almost immediately to ASAP Rocky before officially going public in November 2020.

ASAP Rocky says Rihanna is the one

For the longest time, rapper ASAP Rocky and Rihanna were known to be great buddies who loved hanging out and working on music together.

However, as it appears, their friendship grew into something more, and they finally opened up about their relationship.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, the rapper confirmed that the two are an item, calling her the love of his life and his lady.

Source: YEN.com.gh