Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna read a tribute for his late friend Alexx Ekubo at a memorial in Lagos

The content creator described the late movie star as a brother and a vibe during the ceremony

Family and friends attended the service of songs, where people celebrated the life of the deceased

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Nigerian actor IK Ogbonna openly shared his final words for his late closest friend and colleague, Alexx Ekubo, during his service of songs memorial event.

IK Ogbonna’s tribute to Alexx Ekubo leaves mourners in tears at his all-white memorial in Lagos. Image credit: bellanaija/Instagram, Alexx Ekubo/Facebook

Source: UGC

The all-white tribute gathering took place on June 10, 2026, at an event centre in Lagos, where family, friends, and loved ones assembled.

IK Ogbonna stood before the audience to deliver a prepared text, fulfilling a previous piece of advice from his late companion not to speak impromptu.

The well-built man spoke in a shaky voice that moved many onlookers and attendees to tears while he reflected on their deep friendship.

"Alexx was more than just a brother to me. You were more than just a friend; you are blood. You are a brother."

"Every day, there is a meme I want to send to you, every day there is a joke I want to send to you. Every day I reach for my phone, I keep thinking there will be one more conversation, one more argument, one more I got you, bro, and that is the part that breaks me more," IK Ogbonna said.

Watch IK Ogbonna's full tribute to Alexx Ekubo in the Instagram post below.

IK sends message to Alexx in heaven

The actor looked up towards the sky to send a personal message to his departed friend. He smiled through his grief while expressing confidence about the afterlife atmosphere.

"I will remain a rock for the things you cared about, and as you always said, you've got me, keep gotting me oo, one thing I'm sure of is heaven is lit, it's the vibe because Alexx is a vibe and wherever he steps turns up," IK Ogbonna said.

The emotional speech went viral online, stirring deep sorrow among netizens who valued the strong bond the two shared over the years.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the actor's post below:

Kabbayvonne said:

"Kai am a Sierra Leonean, but the way this moment hit me God, my heart 😢😢."

Fatimahhaamid said:

"Alex is a part of him 😢 God will comfort you 😢."

moufi_ayo said:

"😢😢😢 be strong."

duchessabeedaymee said:

"May God console you, IK. Loss is never easy. I hear even time doesn't make it easy. It just makes it easier to accept. May the soul of Alex Ekubo continue to rest in peace🕊️."

royalty_rachel10 said:

"It is well."

Watch as IK Ogbonna eugolises Alexx Ekubo in the Instagram video below.

Alexx Ekubo's digital condolence registry launched

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nollywood star Ini Edo, in partnership with the Ekubo-Okwaraeke family, launched an official digital condolence portal for the late Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke, affectionately known across the continent as Chief Ikuku.

On Thursday, May 28, 2026, the actress took to her Instagram page to share the official access link with millions of global fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh