A US-based Ghanaian, Fred Asante, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for money laundering involving a Ghana-based criminal enterprise.

His incarceration was announced by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York in the United States of America.

Asante, aged 37, was handed the prison term for his role as the top money launderer for the criminal enterprise in Ghana, the United States Department of Justice said.

Amount involved in the scam

Asante and the criminal enterprise engaged in fraud schemes that stole more than $36.4 million from victims across the United States.

They jointly swindled businesses, tricked older victims into online romances, and illegally applied for US federal Covid-19 loans.

Arresting and sentencing him

Asante was apprehended on February 17, 2021, in Virginia and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on February 16, 2022, before District Judge Jed S. Rakoff.

The judge imposed a 108-month jail sentence on him on Wednesday, May 18, and added three years of supervised release.

The court also ordered Asante to pay a forfeiture of $647,488 and restitution of $2,292,486.71.

