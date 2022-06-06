American Mother Delivers Identical Twin Girls 3 Days Apart: "It Is Uncommon"

A Texas woman made headlines after she gave birth to one of her twin daughters while she was pregnant with another

Carmen Hernandez delivered her first twin baby Gabriella Grace Hernandez on March 7 and Isabella Rose Hernandez, on March 10

The doctor who was involved in both deliveries said the case was very uncommon, and he had only seen it one other time in his career

An American mum experienced one of the rarest events in delivery as she gave birth to twins in three days.

American mother, Carmen Hernandez, her boyfriend, Johnny Hernandez, and their twin girls. Photo: Fox News Digital.

She first gave birth to one while pregnant with another at the Hendrick Health facility in Abilene, Texas, a city in Taylor County.

How it happened

Carmen Martinez welcomed two bouncing baby girls Gabriella (Gabby) Grace Hernandez and Isabella Rose Hernandez, on March 7 and March 10, respectively.

"Gabby was the first one born at 24 weeks and four days, and Bella was born at 25 weeks, exactly," Martinez told Fox News Digital.

The mother of three disclosed experiencing early labour but held on for a few days to enable her two baby girls to develop more.

Gabby was admitted to an intensive care nursery shortly after delivery, weighing less than a kilogram.

Delayed delivery

The doctors asked Martinez to delay the birth of the second born to increase her chances of survival.

"I held Gabby in for a week before I delivered her naturally," she said.

Her boyfriend Johnny Hernandez and 15-year-old son Ethan were baffled at the rare turn of events.

Their family members were surprised when they were told Bella was yet to be born after receiving a picture of Gabby alone.

Uncommon case

Bella was eventually introduced to the family on her father's 37th birthday.

Dr James L. Tadvick, who was involved in the delivery of both babies, said such was a very rare happening.

"I’ve only seen this one other time in my career. It’s very uncommon," he stated.

