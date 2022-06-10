A distraught woman, Mary, has received $30,000 (GH¢239k+) to rebuild her house after a tornado completely destroyed her abode

A woman only identified as Mary has received $30,000 (GH¢239k+) to rebuild her house after a tornado destroyed her home in the United States of America.

For 13 years, she lived in her neighbourhood, but tragedy struck, and she lost everything except her two adorable dogs.

In a video, Mary recounted how she had to hide in a cabinet that held a hot water tank with her dogs. ''That's the only thing that saved us,'' she said.

Her need for another house

Asked by a man what her dream was, Mary said to have another home.

The kind-hearted man subsequently in the clip handed over a box with a note to Mary, informing her that she's been gifted $30,000 to rebuild her house.

Mary, who sat in the debris from the destroyed property, broke down in tears of massive joy in the clip that was shared by Steve Harvey.

The clip has got many netizens in their feelings. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Rhonda Becker commented:

''With all the unfathomable that takes place in our world every day. This is a breath of fresh air and so wonderful. And the way she loves her babies and clearly they are her life companions shows her heart and shows she deserves this fresh start and more.❤''

Danny Richardson said:

''God's not finished. Love this.''

Paula Watson commented:

''This is why I want to be rich! So I can make people's dreams come true.''

Shatina Land said:

''The most rewarding gift. It's to give to others. That's how you get your blessings from God. Not being a selfish greedy person. Believe me, I know. I dedicated my whole life to the care of my disabled mom. Every time God has been there too.''

Lala Funi commented:

''The way the dog ran up the stairs like the house was still there. That’s what got me.''

Rodney Stephens commented:

''I admire this person for a lot of reasons, but the main thing that caught my attention was she was in a tornado, and she thought about her two dogs and took the time to grab them and saved their lives as well may God bless her.''

