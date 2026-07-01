Jessica Folds, a 47-year-old mother of three, was found dead in a remote woodland area on June 10 alongside 44-year-old Daniel Robbins

An autopsy confirmed Folds was killed in what investigators believe was a domestic violence incident, while Robbins died of a heart attack during the alleged disposal

The grim discovery was made by a passer-by who spotted an abandoned vehicle with its engine still running beside a dirt road near the scene

A murder investigation has taken a dramatic turn after authorities revealed that the man suspected of killing his girlfriend died of a heart attack while allegedly trying to conceal her body in a wooded area.

Jessica Folds, a 47-year-old mother of three and grandmother from Lanett, Alabama, was found dead on June 10 in a remote stretch of woodland a few miles from where she had grown up. Discovered nearby was 44-year-old Daniel Robbins, lying in a foetal position.

Man Dies of Heart Attack While Allegedly Disposing of Murdered Girlfriend's Body

Source: UGC

Chambers County Sheriff Jeff Nelson told local media that Folds' body was recovered with her hands raised above her head, and that a visible trail of drag marks ran from the rear of a parked vehicle through the dirt and scrubland to where both bodies lay.

Authorities concluded from the evidence that Robbins had been attempting to move or hide her body when he collapsed.

District Attorney Mike Segrest confirmed the findings, stating: "He died of a heart attack while doing it. Their bodies were right there together."

An autopsy has since established that Folds was killed, while Robbins died of natural causes consistent with cardiac arrest.

Investigators believe the sequence began the previous evening, when Folds was allegedly killed during a domestic violence incident. The precise location where the killing took place has not been disclosed.

The discovery was made shortly after midday when a member of the public noticed a vehicle parked beside a dirt road in the rural area.

The engine was still running, the driver's door was open, and the tailgate had been lowered. Alerted by the unusual scene, the witness contacted authorities.

Sheriff Nelson noted that the witness initially mistook the figures lying in the woods for mannequins, underlining the shock of what turned out to be a double death scene.

As the investigation continues, those who knew Folds have been paying tribute to a woman described as warm, generous, and deeply loved in the Auburn-Opelika area.

She is survived by three adult sons and two grandchildren.

Her obituary described her as someone with a "heart of gold" who left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know her.

The tragedy follows another painful loss for the family. Public records indicate that Folds lost her husband of five years in February 2025, little more than a year before her own death.

Authorities have not released a motive for the alleged killing, and the investigation remains ongoing as officials work to establish the full sequence of events.

Daveigh Chase dies from complications of AIDS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Daveigh Chase had died from complications related to AIDS, with chronic polysubstance use listed as a contributing condition.

Chase's manager had initially disclosed that the actress died from sepsis after developing meningitis during her hospital stay in Los Angeles on June 16.

The former child star was best known for voicing Lilo in Disney's Lilo & Stitch and playing Samara Morgan in the horror film The Ring.

Source: YEN.com.gh