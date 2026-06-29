Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes is under police investigation after a team translator accused him of sexually assaulting her in March

The woman alleged that Mendes forced his way into her room and she shared photographic evidence of her injuries with police

The number of players accused of non-consensual acts at the 2026 World Cup now jumps to three after Mendes' case

Ryan Mendes is under police investigation in New Zealand after a female translator accused him of sexually assaulting her in an Auckland hotel, bringing fresh scrutiny to the African side's remarkable run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The unidentified Brazilian woman said she was hired by the Cape Verdean national team to serve as a translator during their FIFA Series trip to New Zealand in March.

World Cup 2026: Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Under Police Investigation Ahead of Argentina Clash

Source: Getty Images

Inside the serious allegations against Ryan Mendes

According to her statement to New Zealand police, the woman was invited to a gathering in one of the hotel rooms reserved for the national side following the first match against Chile.

When she realised her translation services were not required for what was a social event, she returned to her own room.

Shortly afterwards, she said she heard knocking at her door. When she opened it, Mendes allegedly entered the room against her will before forcefully having his way with her.

She provided photographs of injuries to her mouth, neck, leg, and side, which were handed to investigators.

The woman said she approached at least three officials from the Cape Verdean Football Federation to report the incident but received no response.

New Zealand police have since collected security camera footage from the Auckland hotel and are awaiting the results of a forensic investigation before determining whether to charge the 36-year-old winger, per NZ Herald.

Meanwhile, the Cape Verde Football Federation had not responded to the allegations at the time of publishing.

But Mendes has featured in all three of Cape Verde's group stage matches, playing a key role in the team's historic achievement of becoming the smallest nation ever to reach the World Cup knockout rounds.

They will face reigning champions Argentina on July 3 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

World Cup 2026: Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Under Police Investigation Ahead of Argentina Clash

Source: Getty Images

Players accused of non-consensual acts at World Cup

The case brings the number of players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup accused of a sexual offence to three.

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey was charged by London's Metropolitan Police in July 2025 with five counts of forced coupling and one count of sexual assault.

He pleaded not guilty that September. In February 2026, he was charged with two additional counts and again pleaded not guilty in April. His trial is scheduled for 2027.

Japan's Kaishu Sano faced charges for an alleged gang act at a Tokyo hotel in July 2024.

Though Sano pleaded not guilty during interrogation, his legal team reached a private settlement with the survivor, and Tokyo District Public Prosecutors subsequently dropped the charges.

English fans boo Partey at World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey was booed by England fans when his name was announced before kick-off and every time he touched the ball during the match.

The hostile reaction followed serious criminal charges brought against the Ghana midfielder by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in England.

Source: YEN.com.gh