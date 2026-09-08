Federal agents arrested former USCIS officer Lukman Owolabi Ganiyu and associate Adeniyi Akeem Somoye on September 2 on corruption charges

The two allegedly collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in exchange for manipulating immigration applications over more than six years

Investigators uncovered thousands of WhatsApp messages linking Ganiyu and Somoye to applicants whose cases they unlawfully handled

A former senior officer with US Citizenship and Immigration Services has been arrested alongside an associate on federal charges alleging they ran a years-long scheme to sell immigration approvals for cash.

Lukman Owolabi Ganiyu, a former Senior Immigration Services Officer, and Adeniyi Akeem Somoye were taken into custody on 2 September after a federal criminal complaint was filed on 31 August in the Northern District of Texas.

Federal agents arrested former USCIS officer Lukman Owolabi Ganiyu and associate Adeniyi Akeem Somoye on September 2 on corruption charges. Credit: SeventyFour

Source: Getty Images

United States Attorney Ryan Raybould announced the arrests, with the pair facing charges of conspiracy to receive illegal gratuities by a public official.

Prosecutors allege that from December 2019 through March 2026, Ganiyu exploited his official position to approve immigration applications in exchange for payment.

The forms he allegedly processed improperly included petitions for alien relatives, applications for permanent residence, requests to remove conditions on residence, and naturalisation applications.

Investigators say Ganiyu bypassed mandatory safeguards including required interviews, supervisory review, background checks and standard processing protocols, approving cases for applicants who were not legally eligible under federal law.

Ganiyu and Somoye together allegedly collected hundreds of thousands of dollars, with several payments corresponding directly to approvals issued by Ganiyu.

Digital evidence played a central role in building the case. Investigators identified extensive WhatsApp communications between the two defendants and numerous applicants, encompassing thousands of messages and hundreds of calls over the course of the charged period.

Officials Condemn the Abuse of Trust

US Attorney Ryan Raybould said the conduct amounted to a direct betrayal of public office. "Selling immigration benefits for cash is a blatant abuse of public trust," he said. "When a federal official puts a price tag on lawful status, we will intervene immediately. Public corruption will never be tolerated in the Northern District of Texas."

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock said the alleged conduct posed risks well beyond financial corruption.

"The alleged manipulation of immigration decisions for personal gain undermines the integrity of a process essential to our national security," he said. "The FBI and our law enforcement partners remain committed to holding accountable anyone who abuses their position of trust."

Both defendants made their initial court appearances before a US Magistrate Judge on 2 September. Each faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted.

The investigation was carried out by the USCIS Office of Investigations, the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, and the FBI Dallas Field Office. Assistant US Attorney Chad Meacham from the Fraud section is prosecuting the case.

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Source: YEN.com.gh