A Federal High Court in Abuja denied bail to Adeniyi Adeyemi, alleged DG of the fraudulent Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council

Justice Obiora Egwuatu granted only one of six reliefs sought, ordering police to allow Adeyemi access to his legal team

Adeyemi faces criminal charges of forgery and impersonation alongside two other defendants, with his arraignment fixed for September 30

A Federal High Court in Abuja has declined to grant bail to Adeniyi Adeyemi, the man accused of posing as the Director-General of the non-existent Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), as legal proceedings around his case continue to unfold.

Federal High Court denies bail to Adeniyi Adeyemi, accused of forgery and impersonation as DG of the fraudulent PFIPC; arraignment set for September 30. Image credit: iStock/Atthapon Niyom

Source: UGC

Justice Obiora Egwuatu delivered the ruling on Thursday, September 3, 2026, while reviewing an ex-parte motion filed by Adeyemi's legal team, led by counsel M.B. Abdulazeez.

The judgment, as reported by Legit.ng on September 3, 2026, explained that ruling on bail and other requests without first hearing from the police and additional respondents would breach the principle of fair hearing.

Court orders police to grant lawyer access

Adeyemi's legal team had filed a civil suit listing the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Inspector-General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force, and an Assistant Inspector-General of Police as respondents.

Six reliefs were sought in total, covering bail, release from detention, medical care of his choosing, and a restraining order to prevent the police from questioning him outside his lawyers' presence.

Justice Egwuatu declined to rule on five of those requests but granted the sixth, directing the AGF and police to allow Adeyemi unrestricted access to his legal representatives.

The respondents were given 72 hours to show cause why the remaining reliefs should not be granted, and the hearing was fixed for September 9.

An affidavit supporting the motion was filed by Adeyemi's elder brother, Adeniyi Adebola, who noted that the detainee could not personally appear before the commissioner for oaths due to his ongoing detention.

Criminal charges and high-Profile prosecution witnesses

In a separate criminal matter before Justice Mohammed Umar, Adeyemi has been charged alongside two other defendants identified only as "Femi Surname Unknown" and "Anu Surname Unknown."

The charges include forgery and impersonation.

Justice Umar had issued an arrest warrant against Adeyemi in July after he repeatedly failed to appear for scheduled court proceedings.

He was subsequently arrested and has remained in custody. His arraignment is now fixed for September 30.

Among the prosecution witnesses lined up for the criminal case are the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as officials from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

Investigators allege that Adeyemi operated the purported agency from within the Federal Secretariat Complex in Abuja before his arrest, presenting it as a legitimate government body to unsuspecting members of the public.

Gospel artist arrested over copyright

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Francis Amo had reportedly been arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

Reports indicated that his apprehension was a result of a copyright complaint linked to the Church of Pentecost.

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Source: YEN.com.gh