The United States Department of State announced an expansion of its social media vetting programme to cover additional visa categories from October 1, 2026

Foreign media representatives holding I visas and USMCA professionals on TN visas are among those newly added to the screening programme

Applicants in all affected visa categories must set their social media accounts to public before their visa appointments

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The United States Department of State has widened its social media screening programme, bringing three new visa categories under its digital vetting framework starting October 1, 2026.

The United States expands visa screening rules, requiring applicants to make their social media accounts publicly accessible for review. Photo credit: Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Foreign media representatives holding I visas, professionals from countries covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on TN visas, and their dependants on TD visas will now be required to make their social media profiles publicly accessible as part of the visa application process.

Social media accounts must be set to public

Under the new directive, applicants in the I, TN, and TD nonimmigrant visa categories must switch the privacy settings on all their social media accounts to "public" or "open" before they can be considered for entry into the country.

The requirement comes directly from the Department of State and forms part of its broader effort to conduct thorough background reviews of individuals seeking to enter the United States.

Applicants are advised to update their privacy settings ahead of submitting any application or attending a visa appointment.

US visa categories already under programme

The October 2026 expansion builds on a programme that has been running across a wide range of visa classifications for some time.

Categories already subject to social media screening include diplomatic and official visas such as A-3, C-3 (domestic workers only), and G-5; student visas including F-1, M-1, F-2, and M-2; temporary worker and trainee visas covering H-1B, H-3, and H-4 dependants; exchange visitor visas J-1 and J-2; fiancé and dependant visas K-1, K-2, and K-3; international cultural exchange visas under category Q; religious occupation visas R-1 and R-2; and witness, informant, and victim visas in the S, T, and U categories.

The inclusion of foreign media professionals and USMCA nationals marks a notable shift, signalling that American authorities are extending their digital background checks well beyond students and conventional temporary workers.

Individuals in all affected categories should review their social media privacy settings as a priority before proceeding with any visa-related appointments.

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Source: YEN.com.gh