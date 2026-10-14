US Announces 8 Categories of People Whose Social Media Posts Will Be Checked Before Visa Approval
- The United States Department of State announced an expansion of its social media vetting programme to cover additional visa categories from October 1, 2026
- Foreign media representatives holding I visas and USMCA professionals on TN visas are among those newly added to the screening programme
- Applicants in all affected visa categories must set their social media accounts to public before their visa appointments
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The United States Department of State has widened its social media screening programme, bringing three new visa categories under its digital vetting framework starting October 1, 2026.
Foreign media representatives holding I visas, professionals from countries covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on TN visas, and their dependants on TD visas will now be required to make their social media profiles publicly accessible as part of the visa application process.
Social media accounts must be set to public
Under the new directive, applicants in the I, TN, and TD nonimmigrant visa categories must switch the privacy settings on all their social media accounts to "public" or "open" before they can be considered for entry into the country.
The requirement comes directly from the Department of State and forms part of its broader effort to conduct thorough background reviews of individuals seeking to enter the United States.
Applicants are advised to update their privacy settings ahead of submitting any application or attending a visa appointment.
US visa categories already under programme
The October 2026 expansion builds on a programme that has been running across a wide range of visa classifications for some time.
Categories already subject to social media screening include diplomatic and official visas such as A-3, C-3 (domestic workers only), and G-5; student visas including F-1, M-1, F-2, and M-2; temporary worker and trainee visas covering H-1B, H-3, and H-4 dependants; exchange visitor visas J-1 and J-2; fiancé and dependant visas K-1, K-2, and K-3; international cultural exchange visas under category Q; religious occupation visas R-1 and R-2; and witness, informant, and victim visas in the S, T, and U categories.
The inclusion of foreign media professionals and USMCA nationals marks a notable shift, signalling that American authorities are extending their digital background checks well beyond students and conventional temporary workers.
Individuals in all affected categories should review their social media privacy settings as a priority before proceeding with any visa-related appointments.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh