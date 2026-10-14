Germany's Consular Services Portal now allows eligible applicants to complete long-stay visa applications and upload documents online before booking an appointment

The portal covers four national visa categories, including student visas, EU Blue Cards, vocational training visas and family reunification visas

Applicants seeking short-stay Schengen visas of 90 days or fewer must follow a separate application process not covered by the portal

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Germany has launched an online application route for certain long-stay visas, enabling eligible applicants to fill in forms and submit supporting documents through its Consular Services Portal before scheduling a physical appointment at a German mission.

The German Embassy in Nigeria announced the development on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, via its official X account @GERinNigeria, directing applicants to digitaldiplo.de/visa to begin the process.

Germany's Consular Services Portal accepts online forms and documents for four long-stay visa categories. Image credit: BAY ISMOYO, Moussa81/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The service is intended for individuals planning to stay in Germany for more than 90 days under selected national visa categories.

Visa categories covered by the portal

Four visa types are currently eligible for online processing: student visas, EU Blue Cards, vocational training visas and family reunification visas.

Applicants are required to confirm that their specific visa type qualifies before initiating the process, as the portal does not cover all German visa categories.

To begin, users must select their destination country, the relevant German mission and the appropriate visa category, then complete the online application form. After uploading all required supporting documents, applicants submit their files for review by consular authorities.

Following submission, applicants are advised to monitor their correspondence for feedback from the mission. Consular authorities may request corrections or additional documents before an application advances. Once the review is satisfactory, the German mission will issue instructions on how to schedule an in-person appointment.

Schengen short-stay visits remain unaffected

The new online portal does not apply to short-stay trips of 90 days or fewer, including holidays, family visits and brief business travel.

Travellers in those categories must continue to follow the standard Schengen visa application procedure, which remains entirely separate from the long-stay online process.

Germany advises all prospective applicants to review the specific requirements published by the relevant German embassy or consulate before starting any application, both to confirm they are using the correct procedure and to identify the appropriate visa category. Submitting complete and accurate documentation from the outset is recommended to minimise the risk of delays during processing.

Germany names groups eligible for citizenship by declaration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany had identified four categories of people who qualify for German citizenship through a declaration.

The process was introduced under the Fourth Act Amending the Nationality Act, which came into force on 20 August 2021.

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Source: YEN.com.gh