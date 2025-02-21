Veteran Ghanaian actor Mawuli Semevo's best moments in the hit TV series, YOLO have gone viral after his death

His death was announced on February 20, 2025, after he sustained serious burns as a result of his home catching fire

Many people spoke about the role he played as a teacher known as Mr Gbetormenyo in the YOLO series

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Semevo, passed on at the age of 63, at the Ridge Hospital where he was receiving treatment for burns. This came after a fire outbreak occurred at his residence while he was asleep.

Mawuli Semevo's funny moments on YOLO

After news of the death of Mawuli Semevo was announced on February 20, 2025, many people have taken to social media to mourn him.

Others also remembered him by sharing his funny moments in movies with video compilations, and one is the significant role he played as a teacher in the hit educational series, YOLO.

Semevo's role in YOLO counts as his most prominent casting in addition to a host of other movies he featured in before his untimely passing in 2025. His name in the series, which became a household name, was Mr Gbetormenyo.

Reactions to Mawuli Semevo's passing

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section to talk about how much they would miss Mr Semevo's jokes after watching the video compilation of his hilarious scenes in YOLO.

Others also prayed for strength for his family as they went through these challenging times and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the video compilation of Mawuli Semevo's moments on YOLO:

mike_lithor_ris said:

"He reminded us of that “teacher who….”

mandynanaachiaa__ said:

"You’ve broken our hearts 💔🕯️🕊️🥀."

felizo_gh said:

"I love this man. He’s very interesting."

efua__xx said:

"😢😢😢R I P legend."

ganyo.naa_ said:

"Rest in power 👏."

kwamiosei27 said:

"He's my fav😭😭💔."

ewurama_asano said:

"Awww😢😢😢. Rest well Legend 💔🕊️🙏."

Mawuli Semevo in YOLO

Mawuli Semevo in a photo

Mawuli Semevo's brother calls for prayers

YEN.com.gh reported that the brother of veteran Ghanaian actor Mawuli Semevo confirmed the unfortunate fire accident at his brother's residence.

In a viral video, he explained the circumstances that led to the fire incident, explaining that it occurred as a result of an electrical fault.

Ghanaians expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with many wishing him a quick recovery and sending him prayers.

