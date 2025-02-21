Mawuli Semevo Dead At 63, Funny Moments On YOLO Series Trend: "Mr Gbetormenyo Will Be Missed"
- Veteran Ghanaian actor Mawuli Semevo's best moments in the hit TV series, YOLO have gone viral after his death
- His death was announced on February 20, 2025, after he sustained serious burns as a result of his home catching fire
- Many people spoke about the role he played as a teacher known as Mr Gbetormenyo in the YOLO series
Veteran Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Semevo, passed on at the age of 63, at the Ridge Hospital where he was receiving treatment for burns. This came after a fire outbreak occurred at his residence while he was asleep.
Mawuli Semevo's funny moments on YOLO
After news of the death of Mawuli Semevo was announced on February 20, 2025, many people have taken to social media to mourn him.
Others also remembered him by sharing his funny moments in movies with video compilations, and one is the significant role he played as a teacher in the hit educational series, YOLO.
Semevo's role in YOLO counts as his most prominent casting in addition to a host of other movies he featured in before his untimely passing in 2025. His name in the series, which became a household name, was Mr Gbetormenyo.
Reactions to Mawuli Semevo's passing
Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section to talk about how much they would miss Mr Semevo's jokes after watching the video compilation of his hilarious scenes in YOLO.
Others also prayed for strength for his family as they went through these challenging times and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.
Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the video compilation of Mawuli Semevo's moments on YOLO:
mike_lithor_ris said:
"He reminded us of that “teacher who….”
mandynanaachiaa__ said:
"You’ve broken our hearts 💔🕯️🕊️🥀."
felizo_gh said:
"I love this man. He’s very interesting."
efua__xx said:
"😢😢😢R I P legend."
ganyo.naa_ said:
"Rest in power 👏."
kwamiosei27 said:
"He's my fav😭😭💔."
ewurama_asano said:
"Awww😢😢😢. Rest well Legend 💔🕊️🙏."
Mawuli Semevo in YOLO
Mawuli Semevo in a photo
Mawuli Semevo's brother calls for prayers
YEN.com.gh reported that the brother of veteran Ghanaian actor Mawuli Semevo confirmed the unfortunate fire accident at his brother's residence.
In a viral video, he explained the circumstances that led to the fire incident, explaining that it occurred as a result of an electrical fault.
Ghanaians expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with many wishing him a quick recovery and sending him prayers.
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. She has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced digital reporting and fighting misinformation.