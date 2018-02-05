How many albums does Shatta Wale have? His discography revealed

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., alias Shatta Wale, is a multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall and reggae artist. He has released numerous singles and a few albums. How many albums does Shatta Wale have?

A collage of Sharra Wale's pictures. Photo: @shattawalenima (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

How many albums does Shatta Wale have? The talented singer has released six albums so far. In addition to the albums, he has released multiple singles, some of which are all-time hit tracks in his home country and beyond.

How many albums does Shatta Wale have?

The singer has released six albums, including a hip-hop mixtape. Check out the list of Shatta Wale's albums below.

After the Storm (2016)

After the Storm was the singer's first album in 2016. It was produced by his production label and has 22 tracks, as listed below.

Intro

For the Money

What You Want

Mahama Paper

Baby Chop Kiss

Kakai

Bie Gya (Open Fire)

If I Collect

Am OK

Reality

Chairman

Champion

Dancehall King

Lock the City

Hol'It

Money and Dancehall

Like a King

Kill Dem Wit Prayers

Tell Me a Lie

Ayele

Too Much Chemikal

Afta Di Storm

Cloud 9 (2017)

Cloud 9 was released in 2017. It is a hip-hop mixtape with six tracks.

Feel So Stupid

Grow Bad

Just Make The Money

My Frenz In

Never Plan For This

She Is Lit

Reign (2018)

Reign, the singer's third album, was released on 13th October 2018. It was a joined effort between Zylofon Music and Shatta Movement Empire. There are 17 tracks on this album, as listed below.

Don't Baby My Baby

Bend Over

Squeeze

I Regret

If I See

Give Dem Something

Crazy

Amount

Wonders featuring Olamide

Rosalinda

Sister Sister

Mama Stories

Gringo

My Mind Is Made Up

Caesar

Exodus

One Way Style

Wonder Boy (2019)

Wonder Boy is one of the singer's recent releases. Below is a list of Shatta Wale's songs in this album.

The Postman Intro

Melissa

Jata Bi

Bad Man

California

Ay3 Halfcast (Skit)

Be Afraid

Be Afraid (Skit)

Only One Man

Blessings Upon Me

Show You A Good Time

By All Means

Joy FM Personality Profile

The Manacles of a Shatta (2020)

The Manacles of a Shatta contains the tracks listed below.

Street Nigga

Stand Tuff

Fan Fool

One Day

Big Toys

Book of Psalms

Knock Lock

Crossroads (2022)

Crossroads is the singer's latest album containing ten songs. It is a collaboration with Medikal.

Too Stubborn

Why Always Me?

Small Nyash

DTB

Lover

Religion

Sweety

Run For Your Life

Takashi

Crossroads (Outro)

How old is Shatta Wale now?

The artist is 37 years old as of 2022. He was born on 17th October 1984 in Accra, Ghana.

How many awards has Shatta Wale won?

The reggae and dancehall singer recently revealed he has won over 150 awards throughout his career.

What was Shatta Wale's first album?

The singer's debut album was After the Storm in 2016. The album was released by his record label.

What are some of Shatta Wale's old songs?

Some of the singer's old songs are Aroma, Like You, Kill Dem with Prayers, Affi Di Money, Dancehall King (Part 2), Shame On You, Haters, Kakai, and Longtime.

How can I download Shatta Wale's albums in 2022?

You can download his music from legal streaming and download sites, including Spotify, Deezer, YouTube Audio Library, and Amazon. Although there are multiple Shatta Wale album download options, not all are free. Some require a subscription.

Is Shatta Wale a Nigerian?

The artist is a Ghanaian, not Nigerian. He was born in Accra, Ghana, and his nationality is Ghanaian.

Who started dancehall?

The first records of this genre of music date back to the 1970s, and Jamaican music producers created them. The creators include Duke Reid and Henry “Junjo” Lawes.

How many albums does Shatta Wale have? The artist has released six studio albums as of 2022. His fans are awaiting the release of more music soon.

READ ALSO: Top 15 trending Shatta Wale songs for you to listen to in 2022

Yen.com.gh recently published a list of Shatta Wale's songs that are trending in 2022. Shatta Wale is an award-winning Ghanaian artist who has worked with big artists like Beyonce. His songs are inspired by his experiences in life.

The artist's songs are catchy and have deep meanings. Fans love his authenticity and ability to talk about real-life scenarios and experiences in his lyrics.

Source: YEN.com.gh