How many albums does Shatta Wale have? His discography revealed
Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., alias Shatta Wale, is a multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall and reggae artist. He has released numerous singles and a few albums. How many albums does Shatta Wale have?
How many albums does Shatta Wale have? The talented singer has released six albums so far. In addition to the albums, he has released multiple singles, some of which are all-time hit tracks in his home country and beyond.
How many albums does Shatta Wale have?
The singer has released six albums, including a hip-hop mixtape. Check out the list of Shatta Wale's albums below.
After the Storm (2016)
After the Storm was the singer's first album in 2016. It was produced by his production label and has 22 tracks, as listed below.
- Intro
- For the Money
- What You Want
- Mahama Paper
- Baby Chop Kiss
- Kakai
- Bie Gya (Open Fire)
- If I Collect
- Am OK
- Reality
- Chairman
- Champion
- Dancehall King
- Lock the City
- Hol'It
- Money and Dancehall
- Like a King
- Kill Dem Wit Prayers
- Tell Me a Lie
- Ayele
- Too Much Chemikal
- Afta Di Storm
Cloud 9 (2017)
Cloud 9 was released in 2017. It is a hip-hop mixtape with six tracks.
- Feel So Stupid
- Grow Bad
- Just Make The Money
- My Frenz In
- Never Plan For This
- She Is Lit
Reign (2018)
Reign, the singer's third album, was released on 13th October 2018. It was a joined effort between Zylofon Music and Shatta Movement Empire. There are 17 tracks on this album, as listed below.
- Don't Baby My Baby
- Bend Over
- Squeeze
- I Regret
- If I See
- Give Dem Something
- Crazy
- Amount
- Wonders featuring Olamide
- Rosalinda
- Sister Sister
- Mama Stories
- Gringo
- My Mind Is Made Up
- Caesar
- Exodus
- One Way Style
Wonder Boy (2019)
Wonder Boy is one of the singer's recent releases. Below is a list of Shatta Wale's songs in this album.
- The Postman Intro
- Melissa
- Jata Bi
- Bad Man
- California
- Ay3 Halfcast (Skit)
- Be Afraid
- Be Afraid (Skit)
- Only One Man
- Blessings Upon Me
- Show You A Good Time
- By All Means
- Joy FM Personality Profile
The Manacles of a Shatta (2020)
The Manacles of a Shatta contains the tracks listed below.
- Street Nigga
- Stand Tuff
- Fan Fool
- One Day
- Big Toys
- Book of Psalms
- Knock Lock
Crossroads (2022)
Crossroads is the singer's latest album containing ten songs. It is a collaboration with Medikal.
- Too Stubborn
- Why Always Me?
- Small Nyash
- DTB
- Lover
- Religion
- Sweety
- Run For Your Life
- Takashi
- Crossroads (Outro)
How old is Shatta Wale now?
The artist is 37 years old as of 2022. He was born on 17th October 1984 in Accra, Ghana.
How many awards has Shatta Wale won?
The reggae and dancehall singer recently revealed he has won over 150 awards throughout his career.
What was Shatta Wale's first album?
The singer's debut album was After the Storm in 2016. The album was released by his record label.
What are some of Shatta Wale's old songs?
Some of the singer's old songs are Aroma, Like You, Kill Dem with Prayers, Affi Di Money, Dancehall King (Part 2), Shame On You, Haters, Kakai, and Longtime.
How can I download Shatta Wale's albums in 2022?
You can download his music from legal streaming and download sites, including Spotify, Deezer, YouTube Audio Library, and Amazon. Although there are multiple Shatta Wale album download options, not all are free. Some require a subscription.
Is Shatta Wale a Nigerian?
The artist is a Ghanaian, not Nigerian. He was born in Accra, Ghana, and his nationality is Ghanaian.
Who started dancehall?
The first records of this genre of music date back to the 1970s, and Jamaican music producers created them. The creators include Duke Reid and Henry “Junjo” Lawes.
How many albums does Shatta Wale have? The artist has released six studio albums as of 2022. His fans are awaiting the release of more music soon.
