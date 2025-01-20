The double life of Guerdy Abraira, the wedding planner and RHOM star

Guerdy Abraira's career as a creative director and event stylist has led to recognition from prestigious publications like Martha Stewart Weddings, Harper's Bazaar, and Brides magazines. Her fame on The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) has further increased her popularity. What is her story?

Guerdy Abraira is among the industry's top event planners and creative directors. Her unparalleled ability to craft luxurious and unforgettable experiences has garnered recognition from esteemed publications and clients. She is also an entertainer and continues captivating audiences as a reality television star.

Guerdy Abraira's profile summary

Full name Guerdy Abraira Gender Female Date of birth 4 January 1978 Age 47 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Port-Au-Prince, Haiti Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Nationality Haitian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings Six Marital status Married Husband Russell Abraira Children Two University St Thomas University Profession Entrepreneur, television personality, event and wedding planner Net worth $2 million–$5 million Instagram @guerdydesign

Guerdy Abraira's biography

What is Guerdy Abraira's age? She is 47 years old (as of 2025). Geurdy Abraira was born on 4 January 1978 in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti. When she was one year old, her parents relocated to Paris, France, where they stayed for eight years. When Geurdy was nine, her parents relocated again to Miami, Florida, USA.

Guerdy attended High School in Miami before enrolling at St. Thomas University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Arts in 2000.

Guerdy Abraira's career

Guerdy began her career as a caterer on Fisher Island. There, she honed her expertise in catering and built a loyal and diverse client base. This experience laid the foundation for her successful event planning business, Guerdy Design.

Guerdy's career reached new heights when she had the opportunity to own her events and floral studio on Fisher Island. Over seven years, she planned and designed events in-house, providing a seamless experience for her globe-trotting clients.

Today, she is based in Miami and New York but travels frequently for destination events. Guerdy's hard work has paid off through her many accolades, including being named one of Harper's Bazaar's Top Planners in the World and Vogue's Best Wedding Planners in the US, Canada and overseas.

Reality TV career

Guerdy Abraira joined the reality TV show The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) in season 4, which premiered in February 2021. As of this writing, she has appeared in 69 episodes from 2021 to 2024.

What is Guerdy Abraira's net worth?

According to The Cinemaholic and Sportskeeda, Guerdy Abraira's alleged net worth is between $2 million and $5 million. She has accumulated wealth through her successful event planning business, Guerdy Design, and her role in the reality television series The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM).

Who is Guerdy Abraira's husband?

Guerdy Abraira is married to Russell Abraira. They have been together since their senior year of high school and married in 2002. Russell is a firefighter for Miami and has also appeared on The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) alongside Guerdy.

Guerdy Abraira's kids

The television personality and her husband, Russell, have two sons, Miles and Liam. Miles was born on 22 August 2007 and is 17 years old (as of January 2025), and Liam is 11. Guerdy often shares sweet moments with her sons on social media, showcasing their close and loving relationship.

Which of Guerdy Abraira's daughters passed away?

Who is Guerdy Abraira's daughter? The entertainer does not have a daughter but has a niece, Alyhana. Alyhana survived the 2010 Haiti earthquake, which claimed the lives of her two sisters and her father, Guerdy Abraira's older brother.

Guerdy posted a thoughtful tribute for her older brother and nieces on 12 January 2024. She wrote in part:

WE WILL NEVER BREAK! Though today is a very sad day for many Haitian people, including my family, after losing my older brother and 2 of his three daughters 14 years ago in the earthquake, the blessing from this tragedy is in this photo - his youngest daughter Alyhana @imanijmusic survived and was found in my brother's arms.

Guerdy Abraira's breast cancer diagnosis

Guerdy was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2023 after a routine mammogram revealed an invasive tumour on her left breast. Initially, she was told it was stage zero and wouldn't require chemotherapy, but further tests showed it was stage 1B estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

In May 2023, Guerdy revealed her breast cancer diagnosis on Instagram. She wrote:

I was in St. Barts having the time of my life when my doctor called me with results following a regular mammogram checkup. I have breast cancer.

Guerdy underwent a lumpectomy, followed by four sessions of chemotherapy and 20 rounds of radiation over five months. She shared her journey with her fans on The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM), including emotional moments like her husband Russell shaving her head. However, by November 2023, she was declared cancer-free.

Guerdy Abraira's house

According to Urban Splatter, Guerdy Abraira lives in a beautiful and sophisticated oasis in Miramar, Florida. The 4018-square-foot home features five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

FAQs

What stage of cancer does Guerdy have? Guerdy Abraira is cancer-free (as of this writing). Doctors diagnosed her with stage 1 estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer in March 2023. Did Guerdy Abraira have a mastectomy? Guerdy Abraira did not have a mastectomy. She underwent a lumpectomy, chemotherapy, radiation and more to remove the tumour. How old is Guerdy Abraira? Guerdy is 47 years old (as of 2025). She was born on 4 January 1978. How many kids does Guerdy have? The reality TV star has two children, Miles and Liam, whom she shares with her husband, Russel Abraira. What is Guerdy Abraira's net worth? She is alleged to have a net worth between $2 million and $5 million. How did Guerdy make her money? Guerdy made her money as the founder and CEO of Guerdy Design, a global wedding planning firm. What does Guerdy Abraira's husband do? Russell Abraira is a captain in the Miami Fire Department. When is Guerdy Abraira's birthday? The businesswoman and television personality celebrates her birthday on 4 January every year.

Guerdy Abraira is best known for her vibrant personality and exceptional event-planning skills. Her career as a top wedding planner and television personality has made her a notable figure. She faced breast cancer with immense strength, inspiring many with her resilience and positive spirit.

