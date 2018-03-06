GOG payslip: registration, activation, check and print of epayslip

The GOG payslip is a monthly payslip available to government employees in Ghana. Its function is to enable employees to get easier, faster, and improved access to their pay information. It also provides several advantages, including offering a secure way of viewing your payslip every month and printing out the details. You can access or view your e-payslip online on your computer or mobile phone.

You need an account with the Controller and Accountant General's Department to start viewing or printing your GOG payslip online. The CAGD has an online facility that you can use to register your account.

Registration is straightforward since all you require is your employee number and other details to get started. Once you submit the necessary information, you will have to wait for activation before using the online platform to print or view your monthly e-payslip.

How to register for the GOG payslip

You can register a GOG e-payslip by following the steps below:

Go to the CACG website. On the right section of your screen, click on Register For E-Payslip.

At this point, you will have to provide several details. These include:

Employee number

Registration code

Mobile number

Email

Password

You will have to create a password and provide an email address to continue. Also, the system requires you to provide a registration code. It is a one-time code that allows you to register to use the service. In this case, you will have to contact your management unit head to get the code.

If you are a Ghanaian, you will have to provide your mobile number. Otherwise, select from the dropdown list your country name and enter the number accordingly. After providing all the details required, click on Register to continue.

How to activate your e-payslip

You can access your GOG payslip online by visiting the CAGD website. But understand that you will not view your E-Payslip immediately. Instead, the first thing is to activate your E-Payslip. Here is how to do it:

Go to the CAGD website. Enter your employee number. Enter the password you used to create your account. Type in the CAPTCHA code. Click on Sign In.

Where necessary, the system may require you to provide your mobile number. Next:

Click on the icon that says generate activation code. Confirm it by clicking OK. CAGD will send the code as a message to the mobile number you provided. Input the code in the spaces provided on the website. Click Activate.

Once you activate your E-Payslip, you can now access your monthly payslip.

How do I access my e-payslip?

You can access or check the payslip online by doing the following:

Go to the CAGD website. Enter your employee number. Enter the password you used to create your account. Type in the CAPTCHA code. Click on Sign In.

After signing in, the interface that opens up is your E-payslip account. It has several icons and buttons that will guide you in accessing your payslip. You can click on any item to get further details.

How to print the payslip online

You can print or download payslip by following the steps below:

Log in to your account to access your dashboard. Select the month in which you want to view your payslip. Select the year for the payslip. Click on Generate. If you want to download your E-Payslip, click on the icon that looks like a floppy disk. Hovering a mouse on it will reveal the word SAVE. Once you click on SAVE, the payslip will download to your computer.

If you want to print the payslip, click on the PRINT icon. The payslip GOG will print on your local printer. In some instances, you may be unable to print your password because CAGD has disabled the option.

Understand that your E-payslip content is not different from the paper payslip you receive from your management unit. The digital platform only gives you quick access to your monthly pay statement on your internet-enabled device. Furthermore, the layout of the E-Payslip is the same as your current paper payslip.

How to change payslip password

If your GOG payslip login is not going through because you have forgotten your password, here is how you can change or reset it.

Go to the CAGD website. Click on Forgot Your Password? Enter your employee number and either your email address or mobile number used for registration. Click on Submit.

You will get instructions in your email or mobile number on how to change or reset your password. After changing your password, you will have to log in to ensure you can access your e-payslip account or dashboard.

When in the month can I view my e-payslip?

You can view your E-Payslip immediately CAGD processes and loads salary reports. Before that happens, you will receive a notification that your GOG payslip is available to view online. The message will come via the registered email or mobile number. In the meantime, you can log in to your account and view either your current or previous payslips.

Why can I not access my e-payslip?

If you cannot access your E-Payslip, it means the system is experiencing some issues. In that case, you will have to contact CAGD for further assistance. You can do this by sending an email through the feedback system on www.gogpayslip.com. Also, use the procedure if you think the information in your digital payslip is incorrect.

You can register for your GOG e payslip by visiting www.gogpayslip.com. The system will require you to provide your employee number, registration code, email, mobile number and create a password. If you are through, you will have to activate your account before proceeding. Once everything is in order, you can view or print your monthly payslip. Also, you have the option of accessing previous GOG payslips released by your employer. But if you get any issues while accessing the service, contact CAGD by sending an email through the feedback system on the website.

