The most expensive phone in the world: The top 15 expensive phone models ranked
Advancing technology has changed the phone industry, turning mobile devices into status and luxury symbols rather than mere communication tools. The most expensive phone in the world today is not just about high-end features. These devices are usually covered in metals, diamonds, and other luxury materials—made for people who desire more than basic functionality.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
To determine the most expensive phone in the world, we extensively researched various smartphone brands, like Caviar Global, and the works of the best designers, such as Stuart Hughes. We ranked them based on their prices. However, prices may change over time due to economic factors, technological advancements, or limited-edition releases.
Estimating the value of the world's expensive phone models may be difficult because phone prices have been changing globally, with manufacturers and dealers introducing new brands. Here are the top priciest phones in the world.
1. Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond – $48.5 million
- Price: $48.5 million
- Manufacturer: Falcon Luxury Group
- Units in the market: 1
This is the most priciest phone in the world. It is crafted from 24-carat gold, boasts a stunning pink diamond on the back, and is valued at an astonishing $48.5 million. Falcon Luxury offers pink gold and platinum models, with the former admired for its elegance.
2. iPhone 5 Black Diamond – $15.3 million
- Price: $15.3 million
- Manufacturer: Stuart Hughes
- Units in the market: 1
Luxury designer Stuart Hughes created the iPhone 5 Black Diamond, one of the world's most expensive phones. The phone costs approximately $15 million, is crafted from solid gold, and has a 26-carat flawless black diamond as its home button. The chassis is embedded with 600 flawless white diamonds.
3. iPhone 4S Elite Gold by Stuart Hughes – $9.4 million
- Price: $9.4 million
- Manufacturer: Stuart Hughes
- Units in the market: 2
The iPhone 4S Elite Gold comes third among the world's most expensive phone models and another Stuart Hughes masterpiece. Its back and Apple logo has 24-carat gold, with 53 diamonds in the logo alone. The device features a rosewood bezel encrusted with over 500 flawless diamonds, totalling over 100 carats.
4. iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition – $8 million
- Price: $8 million
- Manufacturer: Stuart Hughes
- Units in the market: 2
The $8 million iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition is an ultra-exclusive device with only two units ever made. The Apple logo has 53 diamonds, and the home button showcases a striking 7.4-carat pink diamond. It stands out among expensive phone specifications, featuring a solid rose gold body set with 500 carats of diamonds.
5. Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme – $3.2 million
- Price: $3.2 million
- Manufacturer: Stuart Hughes
- Units in the market: 1
The Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme, priced at $3.2 million, is another creation by the late British luxury craftsman Stuart Hughes of Goldstriker International. The company specialises in enhancing objects with precious materials. This model features a 22-carat gold casing adorned with 136 diamonds, while the Apple logo sparkles with 36 more.
6. iPhone 3G Kings Button – $2.5 million
- Price: $2.5 million
- Manufacturer: Peter Aloisson,
- Units in the market: 1
This is a masterpiece created by Peter Aloisson, standing out among the world's most expensive phone models. Its design ensures it remains one of the most priciest and sought-after luxury smartphones globally. The phone costs $2.5 million and features a blend of 18-carat yellow, white, and rose gold.
7. Diamond Crypto Smartphone – $1.3 million
- Price: $1.3 million
- Manufacturer: JSC Ancort,
- Units in the market: 1
Released in 2006, the Diamond Crypto Smartphone, created by JSC Ancort, is best known for its luxury and cutting-edge security. Peter Aloisson designed the phone with its robust frame boasting 18-carat rose gold and platinum. This is one of the most expensive phone's specifications, with its frame adorned with over 50 diamonds, including 10 rare blue gems.
8. Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot – $1 million
- Price: $1 million
- Manufacturer: Gresso
- Units in the market: 3
The Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot, valued at an impressive $1 million, redefines luxury in mobile design. With only three units produced globally, this phone symbolises exclusivity and elegance, appealing to true connoisseurs. Its back panel is crafted from 200-year-old African blackwood, paired with 180 grams of pure gold and 45.5 carats of black diamonds.
9. Goldvish Le Million – $1 million
- Price: $1 million
- Manufacturer: Goldvish Luxury Communications
- Units in the market: 3
In 2006, the Goldvish Le Million, priced at $1 million, became the world's most expensive phone. This electronic gadget was designed by Emmanuel Gueit, who crafted it from 18-carat white gold and encrusted it with 120 carats of diamonds. Only three units were made, and two were sold to anonymous Russian buyers for $1.2 million each.
10. Caviar Diamond Snowflake – $565,130
- Price: $565,130
- Manufacturer: Russian company
- Units in the market: 3
This luxurious phone boasts an 18K white gold body with 570 diamonds. Each unit comes in a premium gift box with Graff certification. Under the hood, the iPhone 16 Pro Max offers top-notch specs like a 6.9-inch OLED display and a triple-camera setup. With an estimated price of $580,570, it symbolises frosty elegance for luxury enthusiasts.
11. Goldvish Revolution – $488,150
- Price: $488,150
- Manufacturer: Swiss firm Goldvish Revolution
- Units in the market: 9
The Goldvish Revolution is among the most expensive phone models ranked after the Goldvish Le Million. This masterpiece features a mix of pink and white gold adorned with diamonds and a sapphire glass display. The phone is priced at $488,150 and crafted rafted by Swiss firm Goldvish.
12. Vertu Signature Cobra – $310,000
- Price: $310,000
- Manufacturer: Vertu
- Number in the market: 8
The Vertu Signature Cobra is an artisanal creation by French jeweller Boucheron. The phone is limited to eight units worldwide, costing $310,000. It also features a 5.2-inch HD display, 64GB storage (expandable up to 2TB), and a 21MP rear camera. Despite its luxurious design, it offers modern functionality with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and GPS support.
13. Caviar Era of the Dragon: Luxury Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – $74,000
- Price: $74,000
- Manufacturer: Caviar
- Units in the market: 24
Caviar has launched a special edition Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra featuring a 24-karat gold dragon design as part of its "Era of the Dragon" collection. The phone costs between $8,500 and $74,000, depending on customisation. This design marks a milestone for Caviar, blending luxury with symbolism.
14. Caviar Golden Edge Galaxy Z Fold 6 – $73,070
- Price: $73,070
- Manufacturer: Caviar
- Units in the market: 17
This is part of Caviar's latest Snowflake series, featuring the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 encased in solid 18-karat gold. It boasts genuine black crocodile leather accents and aviation-grade titanium reinforcements with a black PVD finish. The Caviar Crown's centrepiece is adorned with double electroplated gold, enhancing its luxurious design and craftsmanship.
15. Caviar Duomo iPhone 16 Pro Max – $70,890
- Price: $70,890
- Manufacturer: Luxury customisation brand in Dubai
- Units in the market: 99
The Caviar Duomo 18K features a stunning white gold design with intricate three-dimensional Gothic patterns. It is adorned with seven 1.5mm diamonds, two 2mm diamonds, and forty-nine 1.25mm diamonds, exuding opulence. The surrounding frame is also crafted from 18-karat white gold, enhancing the phone's luxurious and architectural elegance.
What is the most expensive phone in the world price?
The Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond Edition is the world's most expensive phone, valued at around $48.5 million.
Who owns the most expensive phone in the world?
The owner of the world's most expensive phone, the Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond, is not known. Initially, people speculated that Nita Ambani, the wife of Mukesh Ambani, one of Asia's successful businessmen, owned this phone. The information was later confirmed to be false.
In a generation where technology meets luxury, the most expensive phone in the world transcends mere functionality to symbolise status and exclusivity. These devices, adorned with rare gems and precious metals, represent the pinnacle of craftsmanship. For those who value sophistication, these phones are more than tools—they're timeless statements of elegance.
