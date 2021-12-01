Van Calebs is the creator of The Walking Stick Foundation, a charity that assists the less privileged and women

Van Calebs is the founder of The Walking Stick Foundation, a charity that assists the less privileged and teaches young women about menstrual hygiene.

His organisation is on a mission to become a home where thousands of elderly and young women would receive help and training in health-related issues.

Launched in 2015, The Walking Stick Foundation has assisted hundreds of less privileged people, particularly women in underserved communities in rural Ghana.

Van Calebs: How Ghanaian CEO is Assisting the Less Privileged Through His Foundation

2020 project

Calebs had the backing of Ghanaian millionaire and businessman, Nana Kwame Bediako, famed as Cheddar in 2020 when his foundation embarked on three projects within communities in the Central Region of Ghana.

His charity donated over 3,000 items to people in the region: Cape Coast, Brewa, and Akotokyir. He works with a team including one of the founding stakeholders of the charity, Bruce Brown, who is the organisation's major financial backbone.

Man of many talents

With the support of Brown, Calebs plans to register a US branch of the foundation to continue with its core functions there.

Calebs is a man of many talents; aside from running a charity and being a dance teacher, he's also an event promoter and the public relations officer for WABBA Ghana and the William Bonac Classic.

Plans for the charity

Having worked with hundreds of aged and young women in just five years of existence, Calebs is working to secure sponsorships to undertake and expand the foundation's benevolent projects to cover more regions in Ghana in 2022.

''Last year, we visited three communities in the Central Region. We donated over 3,000 food items to people.

''We plan to undertake another major donation in 2022. The team is yet to decide on the regions,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

