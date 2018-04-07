100+ fun truth or dare questions for couples to rekindle the romance

To understand the game better; truth or dare is a game of two or more players where the participants are given a chance to choose between answering questions truthfully or doing something set by the other players. Truth or dare question for couples tend to rekindle the romance. It’s a way one can use to learn new things about their partners as well as dig deeper into their fantasies. Read on for a variety of questions for the game.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A happy couple. Photo: pexels.com, @Andres Ayrton (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Deep truth questions for couples help people learn new things about themselves and their partners. Playing this game might help you discover each other's deepest secrets, worries, fantasies, dreams, plans, etc.

100+ truth or dare questions for couples

A truth and dare game for a couple is more exciting when all participants are in a good mood. The game is thrilling and terrifying because it makes everyone anxious about each other's questions, answers, and dares. Find More than 100 truth or dare questions for couples below:

Truth or dare game questions for lovers

A woman serving coffee for a man using a laptop. Photo: pexels.com, @Diva Plavalaguna (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Make yourselves comfortable during the truth or dare game. You can also play cards, put on romantic music, or share drinks and snacks. You must be willing to let out and accommodate each other's secrets. You can choose the best questions for truth or dare for lovers from this list:

When and how did you have your first kiss?

What is the number of people you have kissed?

Who was your first love?

What turns you on?

How does an orgasm feel?

Which question would you love not to be asked in the game?

Do you have a wild fantasy?

Who is your celebrity crush?

Which is your ideal bedroom language?

Have you ever thought of trying dirty talk?

Who, apart from me, would be your best date option?

Do you have the biggest fear in your relationship?

Have you tried to trick someone but got tricked instead?

Have you ever hidden treats from our kids and had them all by yourself?

What was the reason for your first break-up?

Who was your first crush?

What is your instant turn-off in a person?

What do you think is the best part of being you?

If you were invisible for a day, what are the three things that you would do?

Have you ever shared information that was too personal to me?

Have you ever tasted your pet’s food?

What is your best physical feature?

Have you ever been on a date with someone younger/older than you?

Have you ever drunk-dialled an ex?

What would it be if you were allowed to change one thing about yourself?

Have you ever peed inside a swimming pool?

Have you ever farted and blamed someone else for it?

Have you ever picked your nose in public?

What song do you hum in the shower?

Were you ever caught stealing something?

Exciting dares for your lover

A couple having breakfast. Photo: pexels.com, @Thirdman (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Truth or dare suits all couples regardless of how long you have known each other. What matters most is that they are willing to participate. Couples in new relationships can use general questions, while those in long-term affairs can ask deeper truth or dare questions for adults.

Sing my favourite song.

Twerk for ten minutes.

Try kissing me with your eyes open.

Do a stand-up comedy for five minutes.

Catwalk across the room.

Send a text to a random person with your eyes closed.

Narrate your most embarrassing shopping experience.

Share all the details about your first hook-up story.

Perform a seductive dance on a nursery rhyme.

Stand on the road and bark like a dog for a minute.

Drink a mixture of apple, cider, and vinegar.

Give me a piggyback ride outside the house for a minute.

Truth or dare questions for lovers over text

A woman whispering to a man. Photo: pexels.com, @Polina Tankilevitch (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Play truth or dare over text with your spouse while at work. It is a great way to flirt all day long. The game also keeps the romance alive in a long-distance relationship. Below are the best truth or dare questions for lovers:

Who is the most called contact on your phone?

Do you delete your phone’s call history or browsing history?

Have you broken up with someone over a text message?

Have you ever been too drunk in front of your parents?

Have you ever stolen money from your lover’s wallet?

Do you think you are overly protective of us?

Have you ever compared me with an ex?

Whom would you save first in case of fire?

Which of my habits annoys your family/friends the most?

Have you ever sent an intimate message meant for me to someone else?

What would you do if you found out I cheated on you?

What is your least favourite time of the day to spend with me?

What changed in me that you wished should not have changed?

Have you ever used my toothbrush?

What’s the wildest place you’ve ever had sex?

Would you give up food or sex?

Have you ever danced intimately with anyone else apart from me?

What clothing do you think I look sexiest in?

What part of me do you like watching when I am on top of you?

If I were handcuffed to the bed, what would you do to me?

What dirty word have you always been too shy to say to me in bed?

What would you pick if we could only have sex in one position for a month?

Is there something you've seen in a steamy movie you'd like to try?

Where do you think our most romantic kiss took place?

Flirty dares for lovers over text

A couple sitting on the stairs. Photo: pexels.com, @Keira Burton (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Flirty dares make a relationship fun. Anytime you flirt, you solidify the attraction and spark you feel for each other. Learn to flirt using dares to break from monotony.

Text me something that would make me appear in a sexy outfit at your door.

Call me and leave me an explicit message when it goes to voicemail.

I dare you to drop everything off and meet me for a romantic weekend.

Tell me something you've never told anyone before.

Please send me a naughty picture.

Text me while you’re blindfolded.

Write my name on your chest and send me the picture.

Vacuum your bedroom in your underwear and send me a video.

Show me how you like to be kissed on your hand over FaceTime.

Call me and read a book in a seductive voice.

Send me the most recent text that you sent your mom.

Change into the hottest outfit you have, and send me the picture.

Write a love poem for me.

Send me a screenshot of your recent online search history.

Hit on me like you don't know me.

Draw a moustache on your face and send me the photo

Find my lipstick, put it on, and send me the image.

Shave your chest and send me the picture.

Spicy truth or dare questions for couples

A woman and man looking at each other. Photo: pexels.com, @Polina Tankilevitch (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The truth or dare game gets more exciting when two or more couples participate. Choose questions carefully because sensitive ones are more suitable for two partners. Choose questions for a group of couples from this list:

How did you meet with your partner?

What was your first impression of your partner?

How did you know you were in love with your partner?

Would you love to have kids, and how many?

According to you, which couple in this group looks happiest but is not?

What is the most thrilling thing that you have done with your partner?

Who, according to you, is the most truthful person in the room?

What is that one quality in your partner that no one in the room has?

Have you ever gossiped about someone from the group?

Who has the best taste in clothes in this group?

Do you feel you should have married someone else?

Name three things that you own but have never used.

What is your worst addiction?

Are you fond of your partner’s culinary skills?

Have you ever dreamt of anyone from this group?

What do you fear most in your relationship?

What is one thing about your partner that you dislike the most?

Who in this group would you love to live their life for a day?

Which is your least favourite household chore?

Have you ever cheated on your partner?

What do you love about your spouse?

Do you lie to your spouse to protect them from getting hurt?

Have you ever intentionally hurt your partner?

What is your spouse's best meal?

Have you ever broken up with your lover, and how many times?

Can you trade your partner for millions?

Is there anything you do not intend to share with your partner?

Who in the group would be your worst option for a date?

Who has the hottest body in the group?

Has your partner ever found you lying?

Witty dares for a group of couples

A man and woman standing in front of their house. Photo: pexels.com, @Kindel Media (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Truth or dare should be a fun game to know your family and friends and not to tear down each other's marriages and relationships. Be careful when daring your friend's partner. In the end, you need your friend more than the game.

Check your partner’s phone and remain silent on anything you see.

Choose a song to sing to your lover.

Kiss any player other than your partner.

Do not look at your partner for ten minutes.

Turn on your other half without touching them.

Sing a favourite song to both of you.

Kiss the best part of your partner’s body.

Make a funny impression of one of your fiancée.

Like ten posts of your ex on Instagram.

Trade shoes with any other player in the group.

Wear your clothes inside out for the rest of the game.

Talk senseless things for the entire duration of the game.

Truth or dare questions for your girlfriend/wife

A couple sitting on a brown couch. Photo: pexels.com, @Anna Shvets (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Most truth and dare questions for lovers are not gender-specific. You can twist questions to suit anyone who identifies themselves as a female. Take a look at this list of questions and find those that suit your relationship:

How would you love me to appreciate you?

What is your ideal man’s character?

What do you think makes a perfect date?

Would you rather have a calm or wild relationship?

What stupidest thing has someone ever dared you to do?

What things do you dislike about the person next to you?

Have you ever cheated in a relationship?

What is your ideal age to get married?

Do you love family gatherings?

Who is your favourite in-law?

What is your ultimate sexual fantasy?

What do you love me doing around the house?

What do I do that turn you on?

What is your scariest secret?

What was your childhood nickname?

Anything you would want me to change?

Have you ever flirted with your teacher?

What is your best excuse for being late?

Have you ever stalked your ex on social media?

Can you do plastic surgery, and if yes, what do you want to correct?

What should I change to strengthen our relationship?

Have you ever had a crush on my sibling?

What about me ticks you off?

Have you ever had the hots for a colleague?

Which is your most embarrassing incident during your school years?

State one thing you think you should have never done

Which of your body part gets the most compliments?

Have your ever worn my undergarments?

Have you ever eaten food that you dropped on the floor?

Have you ever gone skinny dipping with someone?

Entertaining dares for a girlfriend/wife

A couple holding hands. Photo: pexels.com, @Glauber Torquato (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Do not be so uptight while playing truth or dare because you will make the game boring a few minutes into it. You can entertain yourselves with the following romantic dares for couples.

Talk in a faked accent for three minutes.

Mix different sauces from the kitchen and eat them.

Go to the neighbour's door and shout, 'I hate you.'

Kiss your favourite body part.

Unbutton my shirt with your mouth.

Kiss me passionately.

Stare at me for five minutes.

Wave to a stranger and pretend you know them.

Use vegetables as accessories.

Call up your ex to and say something nasty.

Crawl in the room like a baby.

Yell curse words at the top of your voice.

Lift me and make five rounds of the room.

Sit on my lap for the next three rounds.

Kiss and hug a pillow.

Romantic truth or dare questions for a boyfriend/husband

A happy couple hugging each other. Photo: pexels.com, @Monstera (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Men rarely open up and will answer questions depending on how you ask them. Use the truth or dare game to build trust with him; he might tell you what you need to know. Here are romantic truth or dare questions for a boyfriend or husband:

What is your innermost fear or insecurity?

What attracted you to me?

Which is your dream destination?

What, as per you, is my worst physical feature?

Do you hide from me some things about your family?

Which is the last photo clicked in your phone gallery?

Have you ever wished to swap your life with someone?

What is the worst punishment that you ever got?

Have you ever been kissed by a person of the same gender?

Name one hidden talent that no one knows about you.

Have you ever dropped your phone in the toilet?

What big lie have you ever told me?

What do you think about communication with an ex?

Would you kiss me in public?

Do you see us together in future?

Which pickup line is your favourite?

Any embarrassing moments of your life?

Have you thought of or cyber-talked someone?

Have you ever texted your boss from the loo?

What is the most illegal thing that you have ever done?

What can make you jump and cry at the same time?

Can you sell me for $10 million?

Have you ever made a tinder profile?

If you could go back in time, when and where would you like to be?

Have you ever hit your lover?

Rate our love story on a scale of 1-10.

Would you prefer a date with me or a game date with friends?

Have you ever faked sickness to avoid a family gathering?

What is your phone's passcode?

What would you do if you got a week away from me?

Bold dares for a boyfriend/husband

A woman serving coffee for a man using a laptop. Photo: pexels.com, @Diva Plavalaguna (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Most men do not shy away from provoking questions and dares. Therefore, use this game to discover his crazy side, romantic fantasies, and wild thoughts.

Describe our married life assuming I am your friend.

Speak about me as you would to your close friends.

Tell a stranger to tie shoelaces for you.

Call your best friend and tell him you are getting married.

Wear my underwear for a day.

Tell me your ATM pin or the phone's password.

Lick my nose.

Spank me 20 times in a naughty way.

Let me tie you for the rest of the game.

Apply make-up on me while blindfolded.

Rap a song about me.

Drink three alcoholic beverages in one go.

Talk to the sofa as if you are trying to woo it.

Flirty truth or dare questions for couples

A happy couple kissing. Photo: pexels.com, @West Osee (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Truth or dare questions can help lovers build intimacy. The dares can help them overcome bedroom issues they avoid discussing or experimenting. The following truth or dare questions for adults can help you improve matters in the bedroom.

Which sex positions would you love to try?

What things would you want me to say during sex?

What impression did you have of me the first time you saw me naked?

Do you love sex in the morning or at night?

Have you ever watched pornography?

Are you comfortable dirty talking?

Which spot in the house would you want to have sex?

Do you love quickies?

Have you ever sent a sext to the wrong person?

How do you feel about shower sex?

What song turns you on?

How many times do you orgasm in a day?

Who would be in your dream orgasm?

What do you remember most about the first time you had sex?

Who is the weirdest person you have had a sex dream about?

If you could have sex with one person from your past again, who would it be?

Would you ever want to watch me have sex with someone else?

Who would be the first person you would sleep with if we made this an open relationship?

What memory from our sex life turns you on the most?

What would be your dream role-play scenario?

If you could hook up with one of my friends, who would it be?

What do you think I’m best at in bed?

Have you ever gotten turned on at work? What did you do?

Have you ever hooked up with a stranger or had a one-night stand?

Do you prefer I use my tongue or fingers on you?

How do you feel about swapping partners?

Would you ever want to go to a sex club with me?

Have you ever been caught having sex?

Have you ever accidentally walked in on anyone having sex?

If you got a chance to hook up with a celebrity, who would it be?

Seductive dares your spouse

A happy couple holding hands. Photo: pexels.com, @SHVETS production (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dare game your partner to break routines in your bedroom. The game can only be chaotic if you push each other harder than both of you can take. Be gentle on one another as you experiment with these dares:

Kiss my back downwards.

Caress me with your tongue.

Get into the shower with me with all clothes on.

Imitate my sex moves.

Go on honeymoon again with me.

Smell my armpits.

Draw on my face with a marker pen.

Let me spank you hard.

Do an imaginary pole dance.

Act your sexiest fantasy without using words.

Trade clothes with me for the rest of the game.

Show me the last porn video you watched.

Guide my hand and show me how you want to be touched.

Don't say my name for the rest of the game. Use any nickname I choose.

Watch me touch myself for five minutes but don't touch yourself or me while I do.

Arguably, couples that play the truth and dare game often usually end up bonding better. However, the game can be chaotic and one tip that really helps is not letting anything that happens within the game out.

READ ALSO: Top 150+ romantic love messages for her and him

Yen.co.gh also shared romantic love messages for her and him. Romance is about making each other's hearts burn with love and desire.

Use sweet and endearing words in your romantic messages to touch the deepest part of your partner's heart.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh