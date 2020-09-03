Kintampo College of Health courses, cut off points, fees in 2022

Kintampo College of Health courses and sandwich programmes have redefined the training of medical professionals in Ghana since 1969. Even though it is an affiliate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, the school has retained autonomy to create and fund programmes based on healthcare's domestic and international needs.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kintampo College logo. Photo: @collegeofhealth (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Like other accredited institutions in Ghana, it follows the government's guidelines regarding its operations under the Ministry of Health. For example, the Kintampo College of Health fees is harmonised to give all students a chance to pursue an education. The application process is also transparent, and every person has an equal opportunity.

Kintampo College of Health courses and cut off points 2022

The college has certificates, diplomas and bachelor's courses. The main programmes and departments in the school include:

Physician Assistantship Medical

Health Information Management

Health Records Management

Medical Laboratory Technology & Diagnostic

Radiological Technology

Disease Control & Epidemiology

Registered Dental Surgery Assistant (Direct)

Registered Dental Surgery Assistant (Post Basic)

BSc. Physician Assistantship – Dental

Health Promotion

Nutrition

Community Mental Health (Direct)

Community Mental Health (Post Basic)

Sandwich Programmes

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kintampo College of Health courses and requirements

Approximately fourteen different programmes are offered at the college. These programmes address preventive and curative health care and vary from a certificate (auxiliary) to a bachelor's degree. Some programmes are direct entrance (for SSSCE graduates), while others are post-basic entry (for serving officers).

Below are the Kintampo College of Health courses and cut off points requirements one needs to have to gain entry into the college.

Certificate (auxiliary) programmes

The school has two certificate courses, Health Records Management and Field Technician. The two programmes are open to all Ghanaians interested in pursuing health-related studies but at the primary level.

The applicant must meet the following threshold:

Be between 16-35 years old.

Must have Senior High School Certificate (SSSCE) or West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

An aggregate cutoff score of (48) or (36) or better in six subjects (three core and three elective).

At least credits (A1-E8) and (A-E) in three core subjects (English, Mathematics and Integrated Science).

At least passes (A1-E8) and (A-E) in three elective subjects.

Diploma programmes

A woman throwing confetti. Photo: pexels.com, @joshuamcknight

Source: UGC

This faculty is the biggest in the institution regarding student populations and the programmes offered. The Kintampo College of Health courses at the diploma level are five. They include:

Community Health - Disease control and surveillance option

Community Health - Specialising in nutrition

Medical Laboratory Technology

Community Mental Health

Health Promotion and Social Marketing (option)

To qualify for any diploma courses, you must meet the following general requirements.

Be between 18-35 years.

Must have Senior High School Certificate (SSSCE) or West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

At least a 24 or 36-aggregate score better in six subjects (three core and three elective).

Credits (A1-C6) or (A-D) in English, Mathematics and Integrated Science.

Credits (A1-C6) or (A-D) in any of the other three subjects (Biology, Physics, Chemistry).

If you are a practising professional but interested in any of these diploma courses, there is the second option. However, you must have the same qualifications as the direct applicants.

Degree courses offered at Kintampo College of Health and the minimal requirements

The college has offered degree programmes in the past years through its partnership with Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. While the two programmes are fewer than those offered at the diploma level, the college gives them equal attention.

The two-degree courses are:

BSc Physician Assistantship (Dental)

Physician (Medical) Assistantship

Unfortunately, the college does not admit students for degree programmes as other courses. Therefore, one must be a practising professional to qualify for any two programmes. For the BSc physician assistantship (dental), the applicant must be:

A registered dental surgery assistant

Have at least two years of work experience in Ghana.

On the other hand, the Physician (Medical) Assistantship applicants must:

Have at least one year of experience

Submit copies of study leave

Have at least a year of internship with the National Service

How to apply for the courses

Students studying in the library. Photo: pexels.com, @yankrukov

Source: UGC

Once you have confirmed that you are eligible for any of the courses highlighted above, it is time to apply. Since the college has limited slots, the process may be lengthy and competitive. Fortunately, every candidate has an equal chance, thanks to the process's transparency. To apply for a course:

1. Purchase a voucher and fill in the form on the portal

The college allows you to buy the application codes. You can buy the registration codes from Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) or Agricultural Development Bank (ADB). Currently, the codes are GH₵ 100.00, including all applicable charges.

Once you have paid, ADB or GCB will give you a voucher with a unique PIN and Serial number. However, you must use the PIN and the Serial Numbers as soon as possible since you cannot use them in the subsequent years.

Use the numbers to fill out the form on the college admission portal. To apply:

Go to healthtraining.gov.gh

Click on the 'Apply' option (on the top)

Enter the serial and PIN on the voucher

Fill in all the necessary spaces on the virtual form.

Print out the form and wait for the elimination process.

To add another security layer to your details during the application, you should use your primary email. In addition, the mobile number registered should be working.

Remember to attach all the relevant certificates and photos. Without the two, your application may not be successful. If you have a problem uploading any of the two, contact the college for more assistance.

Depending on your qualification, you may get a call or communication from Kintampo College regarding your application. First, however, you should check the application status on the admission portal to be sure.

2. Attend the competitive interview at Kintampo

The shortlisted candidates must appear in person for the interviews. First, however, you must confirm the invitation on the portal to reserve a spot.

The interview's main agenda is to ascertain the authenticity of the application as well as evaluate if the candidates are the best choice or not. Therefore, like any interview, prepare adequately. Also, carry all the certificates for the panel for authenticating purposes.

Once the interview is complete, the panel will post the results on the website. If you did your 'homework' by preparing well, there are higher chances of passing the interview, which is friendly to all candidates.

3. Prepare for admission

If you meet all the qualifications, start preparing for admission. All the students are expected to print out the Kintampo College of Health admission forms from the portal. So, print a copy.

You should also confirm the admission fee. The portal will have information on where you should pay the necessary admission payments. Keep all the essential documentation for the admission day.

4. Report to the college

Once you have paid the fees, report on the date indicated on the portal. You are now a student at the college.

Contact information

If you encounter any challenges, you can reach them through their mail:

College of Health and Well-Being

Post Office Box 9

Kintampo Bono East, Ghana, West Africa

You can also contact them through:

Email support: cohkintampo@gmail.com

cohkintampo@gmail.com Telephone number: +2330352092035/+2330352092040

What are the courses offered at Kintampo College of Health?

The main programmes in the college include:

Physician Assistantship-Medical

Health Information

Medical Diagnostic & Radiology

Disease Control Epidemiology

Dental

Family Health

Community Mental Health

Is Kintampo form out?

The application forms are available, and the online admissions portal is open until July 30th, 2022. Qualified individuals are asked to apply.

What is the cut off point for physician assistant at Kintampo College of Health?

For a physician assistant, a candidate must have an SSSCE aggregate of 24 or a WASSCE aggregate of 36 or higher, with credits in three core subjects: English Language, Mathematics, and Integrated Science, as well as three elective subjects in Chemistry, Biology, and Physics.

Is Kintampo College of Health a training college or university?

It is a college and Ghana's first multidisciplinary health training institution to produce highly qualified middle cadre health professionals to close the gap in the country's health care system.

The Kintampo College of Health courses and the sandwich programmes are unmatched for students interested in pursuing careers in the health sector. The college has some of the best facilities for students. First, however, you must pass the college competitive application process, which attracts thousands of applicants each year.

READ ALSO: KNUST courses and cut off points 2022-2023: admission requirements

Yen.com.gh shared an article on KNUST courses and cut off points in 2021-2022. Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology is a premier learning centre with a remarkable standing in the Ghanaian education sector. Therefore, anyone looking to study at the school must meet the availed cut off points for KNUST courses.

KNUST has, over time, become one of the most reputable universities in Ghana, offering numerous exciting courses for students. The distance learning programme is one of a kind and gives students far from the institution an opportunity to pursue the degrees they desire.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh