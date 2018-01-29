Here is how to prepare sobolo drink with pineapple in Ghana

Every human being needs to stay hydrated. Consuming homemade health drinks is encouraged because it nourishes the body with vitamins, minerals, and other phytonutrients. In Ghana, a healthy hibiscus drink is called sobolo. Learn how to prepare sobolo today and enjoys its benefits.

Learning how to prepare sobolo is important for all Ghanaians. Sobolo is made from rosella or hibiscus leaves that have been dried and crushed. Other ingredients are added to the drink to make it tastier and more nutritious.

How to prepare sobolo with pineapple

Pineapple fruit is one of the most preferred ingredients in the preparation of sobolo. People love pineapple because of its rich taste.

Simple pineapple sobolo

If you have never tried preparing sobolo before, you should try this simple recipe. There are multiple recipes on how to prepare sobolo drink, each with unique ingredients. Once you master this simple one, you can progress to the more complex ones.

Ingredients

2 cups hibiscus leaves

1 medium-sized pineapple (ripe)

2 tablespoons pineapple syrup

1/2 cup sugar

Two inches of fresh ginger

3 cups water

Instructions

Clean and peel the pineapple and fresh ginger. Do not discard the pineapple peels. Cube the pineapple flesh.

Take a large saucepan and add the hibiscus leaves.

Add the water, and place the saucepan on high heat.

Add the pineapple peels and hwentia (Selim grains) and allow to boil for 10-15 minutes.

Turn off the fire and use a sieve or colander to separate the drink from the cooked leaves and peels.

Place the pineapple and ginger into a blender and blend until smooth.

Mix the contents in the blender with the drained drink (boiled).

Allow the drink to cool down completely before adding the sugar and pineapple syrup.

Chill in the fridge or add ice cubes to the drink. Enjoy.

NB: If you have wondered how to prepare sobolo with prekese, fret not. You can substitute the ginger with use 1 piece prekese in the recipe above. Follow the exact steps to make delicious and nutritious sobolo with prekese.

Hibiscus and mint sobolo

Now that you have learned how to prepare sobolo with ginger and pineapple above, you can try another variation with mint. Mint leaves promote brain health and improve digestion.

Ingredients

10 cups water

2 cups dried hibiscus flowers

1 medium-size pineapple

1 bunch of fresh mint leaves, cleaned

1-2 cups sugar

Lemon slices

Instructions

Clean the pineapple. Peel, core and slice it. Do not discard the peels.

Bring the water, mint, hibiscus flowers, and pineapple peels to a boil in a large saucepan.

Allow to boil for 10 to 15 minutes or until the colour becomes a deep, purplish red.

Turn off the heat and allow the mixture to cool to room temperature.

Once cooled, strain the mixture to remove the mint leaves, hibiscus leaves, and pineapple peels.

In a blender, blend the pineapple and sugar.

Mix the mixture from the blender with the strained mixture. Adjust the sugar to taste.

Allow the drink to chill for at least 2 hours in the fridge.

Once chilled, serve in glasses. Garnish with slices of lemon or lime, and enjoy.

Spicy sobolo drink

The above recipes are pretty simple. If you are looking for a richer recipe, we've got your back. Learn how to prepare sobolo drink in Ghana today. Note that this recipe requires several spices.

Ingredients

2 cups hibiscus

1 large pineapple

7 African nutmeg seeds

1/3 cup fresh ginger, peeled and sliced

2 tablespoons cloves

1 teaspoon grains of paradise

15 grains Selim

1 cup dates, pitted

2 dried chillies

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

16 cups water

Sugar to taste

Slices of lemon/ lime

Instructions

Clean the pineapple thoroughly, peel, core, and slice it. Do not discard the peels. Preserve a few leaves from the pineapple crown.

Soak the pitted dates in warm water for about five minutes or until soft. Drain them.

In a blender, blend the pineapple flesh, ginger, spices, and dates.

Add the pineapple leaves, skin, blended mixture, spices and water in a large saucepan and bring to a boil.

Once it boils, add the hibiscus leaves and lower the heat. Allow to simmer for 20 -25 minutes, then turn off the stove.

Add sugar to taste. Ensure you mix well until the sugar dissolves.

Allow the drink to cool completely.

Strain the mixture with a fine sieve before chilling for at least 2 hours in the fridge.

Serve in glasses, garnish with lemon/ lime slices, and enjoy.

Benefits of sobolo drink

Below are the health benefits of consuming this drink.

It regulates blood pressure: Drinking 8 ounces of this drink thrice a day keeps blood pressure under control. There are indications that the drink can work better than most hypertension medications because it is natural and has fewer side effects.

Drinking 8 ounces of this drink thrice a day keeps blood pressure under control. There are indications that the drink can work better than most hypertension medications because it is natural and has fewer side effects. It reduces cholesterol levels in the body: Research shows that sobolo is very effective in lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. The drink contains bioflavonoids that prevent the build-up of plaque on the walls of arteries.

Research shows that is very effective in lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. The drink contains bioflavonoids that prevent the build-up of plaque on the walls of arteries. It helps in weight loss and management: Sobolo tends to suppress appetite. As a result, it helps in weight loss and control. Besides, the oxidants in the hibiscus help to reduce the absorption of carbohydrates.

tends to suppress appetite. As a result, it helps in weight loss and control. Besides, the oxidants in the hibiscus help to reduce the absorption of carbohydrates. It treats flus and colds: The drink is rich in vitamin C, which helps to prevent common flus, colds, and other infectious illnesses. Taking sobolo when one feels the symptoms of a cold helps relieve the cold within no time.

Side effects of sobolo

Although sobolo has many health benefits, it is also linked to a few side effects, as explored below.

It has a pregnancy risk: Hibiscus has estrogenic qualities. If used excessively, it may affect female fertility. It has polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons associated with birth defects.

Hibiscus has estrogenic qualities. If used excessively, it may affect female fertility. It has polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons associated with birth defects. Hallucinogenic effects: Some people may feel light-headed after taking the drink. Therefore, you must not consume it before handling operations that need full concentration.

Some people may feel light-headed after taking the drink. Therefore, you must not consume it before handling operations that need full concentration. Not good for low pressure: For people with low blood pressure, the drink tends to lower the blood pressure even further, which is dangerous.

What is sobolo called in English?

Sobolo is known as Roselle juice in English. Other names it is commonly known as are zobo, bissap, wonjo, foléré, or dabileni in different parts of the world.

What is sobolo drink made of?

Roselle juice is made of hibiscus flowers as the primary ingredient. Other ingredients, e.g. pineapple, lemon, lemongrass, ginger, mint leaves, and spices are added depending on personal preference.

What does sobolo drink do to the body?

The drink regulates blood pressure, lowers cholesterol, helps in weight management, and treats colds and flus in the human body.

Knowing how to prepare sobolo correctly is essential for Ghanaians because the drink is commonly consumed. Follow one of the above recipes to make the best sobolo drink.

