Kumawood actor, Dr. Likee, has been a blessing to many young beautiful ladies in Kumasi who have an interest in acting.

Dr. Likee has been dominating the headlines with his comedy skits which he has been outsmarting his colleagues.

He has introduced new faces into the movie industry and one of them is Regina Dede Lartey.

The heavily endowed actress is talented and to top it all she is very beautiful.

Since taking full advantage of the opportunity given to her by Dr. Likee she has never looked back.

She has been causing traffic on Instagram with her breathtaking photos.

YEN.com.gh has put together 10 photos of Regina that are trending now.

1. Angelic posing:

2. Simplicity:

3. On point:

4. Too much swag:

5. Hot like fire:

6. Bold and beautiful:

7. Natural look:

8. For the gram:

9. Classic:

10. Love playing tennis:

