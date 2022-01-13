A young mechanic took the initiative to venture into the male dominated industry of motor mechanics and has never looked back since

Memory Bere is from Zimbabwe and has done well for herself as a mechanic and her career has also flourished

She hopes that through her work she will be able to motivate and inspire other women to follow their dreams

Memory Bere is proof that you can do anything you put your mind to. The female motor mechanic ventured into a male-dominated industry and is doing very well for herself.

Memory Bere is a motor mechnic from Zimbabwe who has been doing very well for herself even in Mzansi. Image: @MemoMakanika / Twitter

Source: Twitter

She was born in Chipenge, Zimbabwe and her career has flourished in neighbouring South Africa.

The mechanic says that she was raised by 4 words: "Mubatei muuye naye pano," which translates to, "Catch it and bring it here."

Memory wants to inspire other women to never allow society's stereotypes to hold them back. Her hopes for 2022 are to open her very own workshop and introduce more women in the mechanics field.

YEN.com.gh recently shared her inspiring story on Facebook and peeps have shown the mechanic much love.

Here are some of their comments on the post:

Cedric Fortuin said:

“They need her in Zimbabwe.”

Mchongolo Lowa Mkorotani reacted:

“God bless her hustling.”

Lesh Ď Ofi replied:

“Go girl.”

Mosaid Ceballos Leb-zee commented:

“Dlala dlalaaa wenaaa knoxx.”

Lwandile Madway wrote:

“I'm inspired by you Memory. I want to be your brother and change my name to Remember.”

Riyaale Ahmed reacted:

“Memory, so means she is genius.”

Bongani MN said:

“Rare to see a female mechanic.”

