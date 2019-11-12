70+ inspirational happy Sunday messages, quotes and wishes

Sunday is, to most people, the last day of the week and the first for others. It is, therefore, a great time to send your loved ones a message that will brighten up their mood all week. You can also choose to message them a short prayer, heartfelt wish, or love message to make them feel appreciated as they start their week. Expressing all of these emotions is overwhelming for most. Stick around to discover 70 happy Sunday messages to send to your loved ones.

Have you ever received or sent somebody happy Sunday wishes? If not, you can do that using these caring and sweet quotations. Here is a list of 70 of the best happy Sunday message ideas to send to your wife, girlfriend, mom, boyfriend, and even your friend.

Happy Sunday message to my love

Sunday is a great day to spend with your spouse. You can surprise her with good morning Sunday messages that will make her think about you all day. These quotes are the perfect blend of beautiful and uplifting that will make her day.

I cannot stop thinking about you the whole day. May the birds sing near your window and the sunshine brightly on you. Have a blessed Sunday.

May the angels look after you, and your prayers receive answers soon on this fantastic Lord's Day.

The new week is coming, and you will rock it, my sweetheart. If anything, I am always near and ready to have your back.

Your smile can save a distressed soul, gladden a sad heart, and heal a broken spirit. Have a blessed Sunday.

Count your rainbows and not your thunderstorms. Happy Sunday to you.

I hope your weekends have been full of fun and relaxation. Happy Sunday.

Wake up every morning with the thought that something wonderful is about to happen. I wish you a happy Sunday; Have a lovely day ahead.

It's a lovely Sunday morning and an excellent opportunity to thank the Lord for reminding us how blessed we are. Happy Sunday, darling.

I hope you have a lovely Sunday, dear. Be good.

Let go of all the worries and anxiety to be light and free. Have a happy Sunday.

Smile more than you cry, give more than you take and love more than you hate. Have a lovely Sunday.

I can see everything turning around for our good. Make sure you pray well in church today. Happy Sunday, love.

Don't worry about yesterday or the day before. Today is a new day, so renew your mind this morning. Be positive and start fresh. Have a nice Sunday.

You're the perfect one for me. No mistaking, you're the most adoring girl I wished for long ago. Thank you for being my girl. Happy Sunday, girl.

Today is Sunday. I pray for all your wishes to come true, and may your life be complete with goodies. I love you every day, my sweetheart.

I mean all I say when I tell you how much you mean to me. You're special, and you know that. Happy Sunday, love. Welcome to another wonderful day.

I can't do much without you because I miss you badly. Today won't be promising if I don't say "Happy Sunday" to one important person in the world. Have a lovely day.

All your prayers for today have been answered because you're here in my world. Thank you for being special. I will love you for the rest of my life.

May this Sunday be full of blessings for you. I am wishing you a blissful weak ahead.

May this amazing Sunday fill your week with laughter, joy, and happiness. Have a blessed Sunday!

Let this Sunday starts as a week full of blessings and opportunities. Wishing you a bright and beautiful Sunday this week!

May this Sunday brings all the good things in your life. May you have a fantastic week ahead. Happy Sunday to you!

May the Sunday be as beautiful as you make my life every day, my love. Happy Sunday!

I'm always with you no matter how hard the week seems to you. Have a wonderful week, love. Happy Sunday and have fun during worship.

You are in my thoughts on this beautiful Sunday, just like any other day. Happy Sunday, darling.

Happy Sunday message for your wife

Sunday is a day to relax and unwind and catch up on some self-care. But, a few simple quotes in the morning of this special day can change your wife's day for the better. Send one romantic happy Sunday message to her to brighten up her day:

Seeing you makes my heart go on a spin. Loving you brought a lot of difference into my life. I can't wait for us to welcome our first baby because it will undoubtedly mean the whole world to me. Happy Sabbath dear, I love you so much.

Thank you for always staying by my side and supporting me. Every day reminds me of how special and unique you are. Thank you, my darling, for everything. Be blessed.

I pray that you stay excited and contented with the gifts that God will shower. May your day be beautiful and prosperous, and may all your wishes and dreams come to pass. Have a lovely Sabbath, darling.

I am sending you my love this Sunday, and I wish you the best of the fun you can get. Dance and have fun in church and take away the pain of the previous week from your life. The new week is going to be great and unique. Believe it and receive it. God is with you.

New day, new opportunities. New week, new achievements. Begin this new week with intense vigour without holding back. Have a lovely week ahead, sweetheart.

Good morning darling. May your day be filled with happiness and laughter as you bask in the euphoria of this fantastic day. I love you, sweetheart.

I appreciate you; I value you, I love you so much, and my respect for you has never diminished one bit. Regardless of what you do, darling, my love for you will always stay the same. I love you so much, Boo. Happy Sunday to us.

Since the time I've met you, I cry a little less, laugh a little harder and smile all the more. Just because I have you, my life is a better place. Have a brilliant day, hun.

Your smile is the cutest thing I've ever seen in my life. So smile on, darling. Its a beautiful and inspirational Sunday.

If I were there, we'd probably be preparing for church. But since I'm not around, please do go to church and pray for us. You are a treasure, darling wife.

Today is Sunday. The second guaranteed holiday of the week. Why don't you forget about your worries of the week? And enjoy it in God's presence today.

I celebrate your boundless physical and emotional energy. Loving me, leading me, supporting me, lifting me when I fall, I say thank you countless times. Happy Sabbath, my wife.

Sunday messages for mom

While most people are searching for happy Sunday messages to my love, you shouldn't forget the other special lady in your life. So on this day, you should also send your mom some inspirational Sunday messages to let her know that she is in your thoughts.

On special days, I am reminded of how good God has been to me for blessing me with a beautiful treasure like you, Mom. Happy Mothering Sabbath, sweet angel.

My heart always connects with you. I may not be with you always, but I think of you every minute, and I care for you. Without you, I don't exist. Happy Sabbath, mommy.

You continue to be my role model mum, in love, in devotion, in sacrifice. You're leaving quite a big shoe, one which will be challenging to fill. I love you, mama, and I wish you a beautiful day.

Tough phases of life can be sailed easily with your blessings and support. Thanks for being with me always.

Your sacrificial love inspires us to be our best always. There's no one I'd rather have as my mother. You're the best, mummy, and I love you so much, ma.

The wealthiest person is a man who has his mother's blessings. I feel lucky to have your blessings showered on me constantly. Happy Mothering Sunday.

Mummy, you're our rock, our go-to in times of distress. You deserve nothing but the best mummy, and I promise I'll do you right. I love you, ma.

Having an angel to take care of all your needs, much before you know, is nothing more than a blessing. Thanks, mom, for being there to hug me, embrace me, scold me, love me, and be there all the time, even when no one was. Wishing you an incredible Sunday.

There is just one person I have loved the longest, and that is you, my dearest mom. Happy Sabbath.

I may not be there with you, I may not call you regularly, but I want to tell you that I love you, and I think of you frequently because you are the heart that connects with mine without any conditions—sending warm wishes to you on this day, mom.

May your heart desires be granted as you whisper them into God's ears. Be blessed, mummy.

One lesson that has stayed with me over the years is that Sundays are for family and are unique. I have continued this tradition in my own home, which yields high dividends of love and affection. I love you so much, mummy. Thanks for all the life lessons. Have a beautiful Sunday.

Here's wishing the best mum in the whole wide world a beautiful Sunday. May it be as lovely as you make all our lives.

Friendly Sunday messages

Are you wondering what to tell your best friend on this day? Send them any of these lovely messages. They will provide them with the motivation they'll need to conquer the day and have a great time.

As we look forward to another week of work beginning from tomorrow, I pray your strength will be renewed like that of an Eagle. I wish you a beautiful and serene day.

Here's wishing you, my darling friend, a beautiful Sunday. May God hear all your prayers and grant answers to all your requests. Amen.

Whatever the day brings, feel proud to have gone through it because the experiences we gather makes the rest of our lives more enjoyable. Morning best friend!

I have always seen Sundays as torches that give light to other days of the week. I pray this one gives you a bright light that will brighten your path.

I see doors open. I see testimonies walk in. I see miracles happen. I wish you the very best.

May your life journey be smooth. May you walk to greatness. May breakthrough summon you.

Every morning God says: one more time, live life, make a difference. Touch one's heart, encourage one mind and inspire one soul. Make sure you do all these. Happy Sabbath, pal.

The good Lord shall give you light, brighten your path, and He shall make way for you. Happy Sunday, friends.

Your labour in life shall never be in vain. You will succeed beyond measure — have a fantastic new week, friends.

New day, new opportunities. New week, new achievements. Begin this new week with intense vigour without holding back. Have a lovely week ahead.

Wake up, a friend. God has blessed us yet again with another beautiful day. I'm writing this to you to wish you a fabulous church day.

Romantic happy Sunday messages for a boyfriend

Are you at a loss for what to text your boyfriend on Sundays. Look no further. Ladies can now express their heartfelt emotions to their partners without anxiety using any of these sweet Sunday happy messages:

Before the sun rises, let me beautify each of its rays with lots of serenity and success for you and your loved ones. I wish you a productive day and week ahead.

Sunday is a miraculous day when you can do all the unfinished work and relax. Take this as an opportunity to ease yourself from all the worries in life to relax, my love.

I wish you lots of fun on this Sabbath. Kick off your worries, dance and shake, take a break, and make it great.

You're my paradise, and I'd happily get stranded on you for a lifetime. Enjoy the start of your week, darling.

I want you to know that no one can replace you. The way you look, the way you always know what I am thinking about, the way you hugged me when I need it the most, and the way you listen to me is priceless. You have touched me more profoundly than I ever thought you could. I love you.

Everyone has the motivation to get up in the morning and face the day. You are mine. I treasure you.

Today will be awesome. I can feel it in my bones. Can you feel it too? I plan to make the most out of it.

Wake up, sleepyhead. Enjoy this day while it's still young. Play, Catch fun and laugh as much as you can. Live it to the fullest, my love.

Gratitude is the best motivation. So never forget it before starting a new day. Happy Sabbath, darling!

Sometimes we don't realize the blessings we have until we no longer have them. Appreciate all the blessings in your life. Take none for granted. Be grateful — happy Sabbath, love.

I hope to have you with me later on. I'll cook your favourites. Just let me know. Have a fabulous Sunday. Love you.

Being your girlfriend, I'm the happiest woman on earth. I pray you dance away all your sorrows in the church today — I love you, handsome.

Before the sun rises, let me decorate each of the rays with success and serenity for you and our beautiful family. Be blessed, my love.

Sunday is the best time to connect with family, relax, and even get inspired to start the coming new week. You can get inspired or extend your love to your loved ones using this handpicked compilation of happy Sunday messages.

