Multichoice DSTV Ghana contact number, offices, payment details

DSTV Ghana contact is of importance to any DStv user. For many years, DSTV has been a symbol of home unity. It has had a reputation for bringing family members together to enjoy a TV series or watch a local program that addresses local issues in a funny and simple way. DStv is at the forefront of the digital revolution in Ghana and Africa at large.

DStv packages offer a variety of entertainment to suit different people in your household. It has six packages that you can choose from depending on your needs. The programs you can watch include reality TV shows, a variety of sports, international news channels, lifestyle programs, cultural movies and shows, documentaries, different music genres, cartoons and animation, kids programs, religious programs, business shows and movies.

Multichoice DStv Ghana contact number

DStv is popular in Ghana due to foreign channels such as BBC, CNN, Supersport, and lots more. Sports fans can watch the English Premier Leagues, La Liga, and many other sports live on DStv. There is so much to watch when you buy a subscription.

Like any business, having your clients contact you is important. As a DStv subscriber, you may want to reach DSTV offices or customer care for several reasons.

Update your payments

Report loss of signal

Upgrade your subscription package

Fix extra view cables in your house

Upgrade your DStv decoder

DStv Ghana updates its contacts and payment details to its customers regularly. Below are the contacts from the two main offices in Accra and Kumasi.

1. DStv Ghana Accra contact

You can use these Multichoice DStv Ghana contacts when you have any queries about the digital satellite service provider.

2. DStv Ghana contact Kumasi

The Kumasi DStv contact Ghana contact is important to clients living in and around Kumasi. This enables you to immediately get feedback on your enquiry from DStv, especially when your issue requires a site visit by the technicians.

Telephone 1: 0322 099673

0322 099673 Telephone 2: 0322 099467

0322 099467 Email address: services@ghana.co.za

services@ghana.co.za Website: www.dstv.com

www.dstv.com Address: Kumasi City Mall

Kumasi City Mall Region: Ashanti

DStv Ghana payment details

DStv Ghana has improved its payment methods to match technological advancement. Paying for your DStv subscription can be done in the following ways.

1. Mobile payment

DStv Ghana mobile money payment is mainly through the two main mobile phone service providers, MTN and Airtel. Here are the steps to follow.

Payment can be through MTN mobile money

Go to the menu and select MTN mobile money.

Choose the pay bill option on the menu.

Choose DStv and enter your smartcard number.

Enter in the reference number (e.g., January bill).

Put in the amount you want to pay.

Type your secret pin code.

MTN will send you a confirmation message.

When you register for mobile money, you are allowed to choose a pin code, to be used every time you do mobile money transactions on your phone.

Payment through Airtel money

Airtel sim cards have mobile money options to make payments. These steps will guide you on how to activate and start using Airtel mobile money payment.

Go to Airtel money.

Go to my account, and change your pin.

Type in the old pin, which is 071234, for everyone.

Type in a new pin and your sim card will be activated for Airtel money. Choose the Airtel money icon on your phone. Select pay bill. Choose the type of DStv.

Type the amount in cedi.

Provide the pin code. You will be asked for a reference. Type in your IUC number.

You will receive a confirmation message.

2. Dstv WhatsApp number payment feature

DStv WhatsApp feature is a new way to make payments. Here is how you go about it.

Save the DStv WhatsApp number +233 242426650 on your phone.

Have your smartcard and surname ready.

Type the word "hello" and follow the prompts.

3. Online payment

Another method you can use to make payments online is the DStv Ghana login on their website. DStv Ghana's online payment process is easy. See the step-by-step guide on how to pay your DStv subscription online.

Go to the DStv Ghana login portal on their website.

Put your details in the dialogue boxes, i.e., smart card numbers and country (Ghana), and type in the captcha, e.g. 0d7417 or as provided.

Click on the verify button.

4. Use the DStv app

You can download the DStv app from iOS and Android and make payments to your DStv subscriptions

5. Debit order

You can make payments for your subscription and your extra view by writing a debit order to multichoice from your bank directly.

6. Pay using USSD

Another way to make your DStv payments is using the USSD code *759# on your mobile.

7. Walk-in centres

Multichoice walk-in centres are strategically placed in convenient areas where you can walk in and make your payments.

How to clear error code on DStv in Ghana

If you see an error code on your TV set, follow these steps and see if it will clear.

Go to www.DSTV.com.

Select the type of error code you see on your TV set, enter your smart card / serial no, and solve the captcha.

Click "Reset Device".

How to scan DStv channels in Ghana

Below is a procedure for scanning your DStv.

Using the DStv remote, press the menu button on the remote.

Go to the menu and select satellite installation.

Ensure the DStv signal indicator for the frequency you are scanning is on.

Scan the frequency and find new channels.

How much is DStv in Ghana?

DStv Ghana has six subscription packages currently, and the new prices for 2022 are as follows.

DStv Ghana Premium Package with 185 Channels costs GHS 430 per month

DStv Ghana Compact Plus Package with 172 Channels costs GHS 265 per month.

DStv Ghana Compact Package with 165 Channels costs GHS 179 per month.

DStv Ghana Family Package with 139 Channels costs GHS 90 per month.

DStv Ghana Access Package with 124 Channels costs GHS 50 per month.

DStv Ghana Indian Bouquet with 15+ Channels costs GHS 32 per month.

How to check DStv due date in Ghana

Here are three simple ways to check DStv due date to avoid interruptions.

Check online through the website for DStv.

Use the MyDstv app to check your account due date.

Use the DStv Ghana self-service USSD code to check your subscription expiry date.

How can I contact DStv Ghana?

You can reach Multichoice through the following DStv office contact numbers below.

How do I contact DStv customer care number?

You can dial the following numbers to talk to a customer care agent at the DStv offices.

How do I talk to a MultiChoice agent?

You can dial +233 302 740540 or +233 244 740540 and talk to one of MultiChoice agents.

Who owns MultiChoice Ghana?

Richard Darko and the MultiChoice Group own MultiChoice Ghana.

DSTV Ghana's contact number is an important contact to have if you are a subscriber. The hustle of looking for the contacts to make payments or make an enquiry when your favourite program is on can be very frustrating. So make sure you have DSTV Ghana contact at speed dial to make your experience smooth.

