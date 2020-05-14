Whether you’re living an incredible love story and it’s an occasion to prove how strong your love is with words, or whether you’re trying to win back the person you love after a fight or a recent separation, I can’t live without you quotes will come in handy.

Our carefully chosen messages are guaranteed to bring a smile to your partner's face and fill them with happiness each day. These delightful messages will leave your partner longing for you daily and keep your love strong.

I can't live without you quotes

Missing someone you love can be tough, but these quotes and messages can help you find comfort in their absence. Discover the most heartwarming messages to help you cope with missing your loved one.

Here is a list of the top best living without you quotes:

I don't know what I would do without you quotes

I promise you that I will love you till the day we die since the day you came into my heart; you have been filling my life with joy and happiness.

You are so special to me, and I promise to be with you until the stars stop shining, and the sun is not bright during the day.

In recent times, I find myself worrying less about myself and thinking more about you, my dear. I daydream about how my future with you will be the brightest.

Even if I cannot find the perfect words to send you, I want you to know I love you and can’t live without you.

I am the little cute seed, you water me. Without you, there will be no me. You shower me with love and life never stops being beautiful.

My love, my life is incomplete without you.

So much love, so much care, so much attention, all in one, does a true lover give. I’ve enjoyed all and many more. My life is incomplete without you.

My heart longs for you. I wake each day to thoughts of my love. His voice echoes in my head all day long. How can I survive without my love? I am incomplete without you.

You are my treasure and my priceless jewel. Life has been awesome with you. With you, love has been sweet. Your smiles brighten my day. Your love delights me. I’m incomplete without you

Life without you quotes for her

Are you struggling to deal with the pain of separation from someone you love? These sayings will uplift your spirits and help you get through tough times.

I can no longer hide the fact that I cannot live without you; I cannot exist without looking at your gorgeous face and a pretty smile.

I know for sure that you are my perfect gift from God, and therefore I am not searching, and I cannot live my life without you.

The moment I found you was the very moment I found myself, and since my ultimate goal is to be happy, I have achieved my purpose in life.

My love centers on you, you are the shining star in my life and it will forever shine.

I wonder what I ever did to deserve you now that I can't live without you.

I cannot live a day without seeing your beautiful smile, and I cannot go to bed without having you in my mind. Simply, there is no way I can live life when you are not there with me.

Living a life without you is one of the most painful experiences; it is my prayer every day that it will never happen to me.

My entire existence is dependent on the great love that you have for me. Its either you love me to eternity or watch me die because I wouldn’t live another second without you.

I may lack lots of money in my life, but it is my humble prayer that I will never have to live without you since it will be the most expensive one ever.

I never want to be without you quotes

Love knows no distance, but that doesn't make being apart any easier. Get inspired by these quotes and messages that will make the absence of your loved ones more bearable.

I am fully convinced that we were meant to be together and get a chance to enjoy this blissful life since I have come to discover that I cannot do life independently.

I don’t wish to face the cruel world without you; I don’t want to go through the daily challenges of life without you. I simply don’t want to be alive if you are not present in my life.

Everyone wants to be the sun that lights up your life. But I'd rather be your moon, so I can shine on you during your darkest hour when your sun isn’t around.

Everything is just perfect when you’re with me. My smiles never end as you stay with me all day.

When you go away, life goes dark and boring. You brighten my day when you come around.

I am eager for the world to meet the best thing that ever happened in my life and let it know that it is impossible to live my life without you.

When I think about how special you are to me, I pray to have you in the next life since I cannot imagine how it would be living without you.

Learn to live without you quotes

Whether you're in a long-distance relationship or dealing with the loss of a loved one, these quotes will provide you with comfort and support. Find solace in these heartfelt messages and feel closer to your loved ones.

Whenever I go to bed, I prefer staying awake and watching you sleep than sleeping off and wandering in dreamland without you.

I cannot afford to miss you anymore, and I want to make you aware that I have enough love that will carry us a century without wearing out.

You are an answered prayer since your presence in my life has given me all that I prayed for. I promise that I will remain yours all my life because I don’t want to be with anybody else.

You bring so much luck and comfort that I wouldn't want to ever lose your affection and care to anything in the world.

I promise you my everlasting love for I know I can never live without you because you are the only one who makes my heart full of joy.

Having you in my life is one of the most impressive things that I have ever felt in my entire life. I am grateful that God brought you in my life the moment I needed you most.

The moment you entered into my life, you awakened all the desires inside, and ever since that moment, I realized that I never want to spend a moment without you.

If I were to make one wish on this day, it would be to live with you today, tomorrow, and forever because I can no longer live without you.

Since the day you entered my life, you have shown me how unconditional your love is, and I am prepared to love you till the day I die.

I hate being without you quotes

The pain of missing someone you love can be overwhelming. Discover the most touching messages that will keep your loved ones close to your heart, and remind you that distance is only temporary.

The more successful I become, the more I need your tender love and happiness. Please live with me forever because the moment you leave, I will be reduced to zero.

I will cherish you every day of my life because you make me a better person. I love you very much and I want you to know that it is impossible to live without you.

You have always turned my sadness into happiness and my sorrow into joy from the rising of the sun to the setting of the same.

You are not only my woman and my lover, but my daily source of peace, joy, and happiness. I cherish you more than life itself, and living without is one of the things I don't want to imagine ever doing.

Just like the sun and the stars make the sky and the world shine bright, that is how you lighten up my life.

Sometimes I sit alone and just wish you were there with me so that I can tell you how hard it is for me to live without you.

I strive to stay in love with you every day because there is nothing better than that. I wouldn't imagine a life without you.

There you have it; a list of the most beautiful I can't live without you quotes. Share them with the ones you love to help spice up your relationship and achieve relationship goals.

